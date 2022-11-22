ABBEVILLE — Coach Ronald Davis imparted many lessons to his students. Perhaps the final lesson was the most important one:
“Tell someone you love him while you have a chance.”
About 25 people gathered Sunday at Wright Middle School to hear that lesson and to celebrate the man who helped them, taught them pride, knocked them around and taught them to never to settle for second. The ceremony culminated with the unveiling of a plaque recognizing Davis’ work, a moment that was years in the making.
Much of the time was spent with people in their 60s and older reminiscing about their high school days and being Wildcats.
As the Rev. Earl Wright, class of 1974, said, “It is a blessing to be here one more time.”
The effort to honor Davis, who died in 2014, started in 2010, said Claude Thomas of the class of 1966. There was an appreciation dinner in 2011. Davis and his wife attended.
“I think I might have saw a tear running out of his eye,” he said. “It is a reminder that we have to honor people while they are alive.”
Thomas paraphrased a line from William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”: “The good men do is oft interred with their bones.”
In 1964, Davis found a group of athletes at Wright High School, which served Black students, competing with overused uniforms handed down from schools for white students, and rusted equipment, according to a biography of Davis. They didn’t even have a strength and conditioning program. He purchased new uniforms for the baseball, football and basketball teams.
“If you don’t think you can win, I don’t want you on my team,” students recalled Davis telling them.
Less than five years into his tenure, the basketball teams had earned regional and Upstate championship titles.
“He made us champions,” James Slappy said. “He was hard on me, he knocked me around.”
Davis told Slappy he needed to eat better than bologna and souse.
“I was offended as a teenager,” Slappy admitted. “He saw something in me I didn’t see in myself.”
Davis joined GLEAMNS where he retired as chief operations officer of the Human Resources Commission in 2010.
Sandra Taylor, formerly of GLEAMNS, knew him for 41 years. He was one of the best directors. “You could see how he loved the kids.” Davis was known to be fair but firm with employees and students.
Many times, he bought food and clothes for students. He bought shirts and ties to students to wear on field trips, insisting they be well-dressed. He also bought jackets for students when the weather turned cold. Everybody called him “coach,” she said.
His work at Wright High School was in the days of segregation. Often, students would walk to school to compete. Davis brought the drive to win to the school. He was responsible for the first state football championship that Abbeville High School won. Many players from the school were his products. Some of them earned scholarships to college because Davis’ work.
Integration did not come smoothly. Slappy recalled trophies earned by Black students being destroyed by people angry about integration.
Things changed as one man said “we gelled with our white brothers and won a state title at Abbeville.”
The loudest applause was when Slappy said Davis also made sure his athletes studied so they could experience success off the football field.
The result was several students earning scholarships to historically Black colleges and universities and NCAA Division I schools, according to a biography.
The school had talented athletes, but never had leadership. Davis took care of that, several speakers noted. He challenged them to be the best they could be by asking “Why settle for being second when you can be first.”
That determination carried over into Davis’s professional life. Slappy recalled Davis being offered an assistant coach position. He refused. He did not want to be second to anybody.
“Coach Davis showed us how to win and we worked hard,” Slappy said. “They call that coaching.”