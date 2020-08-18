Constant change is the new status quo.
That was the sentiment Superintendent Steve Glenn shared Monday while telling Greenwood County School District 50 trustees that the state Department of Education added new regulations Friday.
However, Glenn is certain classes will begin Monday.
“Buses are going to run Monday morning and bells are going to ring,” he said.
With 8,600 surveys filled out, Glenn commended the district’s parents and guardians for helping the administration be able to plan for the 2020-21 school year.
Out of the surveys filled out, 44% chose face-to-face instruction, 20% chose the A/B hybrid model and 35% chose to go virtual, Glenn said.
If the district can stay between 55-65% school capacity, then Glenn said the administration thinks everyone can be safe and teachers and staff can do the best they can for their students.
“At the end of the day, we’re still going to be held accountable,” he said. “We still have to teach them.”
Glenn plans to host Zoom meetings with each school this week in preparation for classes starting.
Glenn said juggling three instructional models was a nightmare for principals and guidance counselors, so he thanked them for working diligently. He also said some elementary schools won’t offer the A/B hybrid option because too few students signed up. He and the administration wanted at least 20 kids to sign up for the A/B model to offer it.
“It just wasn’t feasible,” he said.
At this point, Glenn said children can’t change their back-to-school option.
“It’s fluid, and it’s not a perfect science by any means, but we want to do what’s best for our kids and that’s to accommodate if we possibly can,” he said.
Also, the district will accommodate virtual students with hotspots if they don’t have Wi-Fi, but it will be based on need.
Board Chairman David Trent shared some highlights from the board’s retreat in August. He and the board discussed capital spending, future projects, a wish list for schools to fill out for small needs, a fluid strategic plan specifically for the board, student population growth remaining flat and bringing 4K programs to all elementary schools.
Rodney Smith, assistant superintendent for business, said July is one of those months that looks different from the rest of the year because the district doesn’t have any expenses or expenditures for paying certified staff. Also, because of the continuing resolution the board adopted in May, the district is still operating on last year’s.
In July, the district expended $2,373,849, which is a little bit ahead of July 2019, but some changes have been made at the administration level so that’s where the numbers are adjusted, Smith said.
Smith said the district bought a lot of supplies and technology is coming in, even though some of it is back-ordered.
“We seem to be ahead of the curve on a lot of those things,” he said.
Smith added that the district probably hasn’t even spent a fifth of its CARES Act money.