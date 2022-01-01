CALHOUN FALLS — One step at a time; repeat as necessary.
That was the lesson from the First Hike event Saturday at Calhoun Falls State Park.
First Hike is a national initiative, Park Manager Brad Lane said. Several state parks across South Carolina participated.
Participation varies, as do the events. Most parks present a hike; some a 5K race; and other parks offer plunges into bodies of water. Calhoun Falls often has a small crowd, Lane said. Other parks have several events throughout the day to accommodate the crowds.
"Everybody comes up with a New Year's resolution. We want to start by getting out in parks and out into nature," Lane said. ”One thing COVID has taught us is it is good to get outside and breathe fresh air.”
Having 60- and 70-degree temperatures is must better than 30-degree temperatures, so take time to enjoy it, Lane said.
People did enjoy it. Before the hike was half finished, most hikers stripped off the first layer of shirts and/or sweaters to cool off.
As the time for the event approached, only two people drove to the trailhead of Cedar Bluff, the 1.75 mile-trail chosen for the hike. Senior Ranger Mike Reid expressed concern that fears of rain might dampen participation.
He needn't have worried. By the time the hike was starting, nearly 10 people, along with three dogs, strode to the site.
One of the dogs hopped up to give a lick to a walker who might have reached 5 feet in her sneakers. She proclaimed it her first kiss of the year.
She admitted she had intended to participate in several hikes during the day, but got a phone call about a birthday party urging her to drop by and bring a rum cake. She spent part of the day trying to find a bakery. She almost cheered on finding out that Schwartzentruber's Bakery might be open. Reid advised her to call to make sure the business would be open on New Year's Day.
Another woman proclaimed she had the magical gift of tripping over air as Reid explained the trail and offered practical advice: "Watch where you're going."
Melissa and 8-year-old Jerzee Liston came from Spartanburg for the hike. Melissa said she decided to check out Calhoun Falls State Park as some First Hike events can be difficult or have age requirements. The park also didn't require reservations, she said.
Susan Wallace and her husband, Abney, brought their dog, George, to the hike. She remarked they had thought they were too old to get a puppy, which prompted someone to say, "You're never too old for a puppy!"
Exercise aside, Wallace was a woman on a mission. Her search for a crane-fly orchid, one of several orchids native to South Carolina, took her off the trail to investigate mounds of plants and stream beds. She described it as having green leaves with a bright purple underside, and she readily plied other hikers with information about the plant.
"When you see the leaf, you won't forget it," she said. "I was thinking, 'There's got to be one somewhere.'"
During the hike, Wallace began to despair about finding one.
After the hike was finished, she and her husband left the the trailhead. Their truck pulled up about 10 minutes later as Susan proudly exclaimed, "I found it!"
While driving away, she saw the orchid on the side of the road. She showed off a cellphone camera image of a small, mostly unremarkable plant with a large green leaf. She said she marked the spot with a squashed beer can so others could easily find the plant — at least until park staff performed clean-up duties.
Before rolling up the window to leave the trailhead again, she said, "Thanks for listening to a boring old woman."