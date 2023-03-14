Students got a glimpse of the career opportunities in the U.S. Army.
The Army had an event Monday at Greenwood High School showing off careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.
The day also brought a special guest, Lt. Gen. Maria Gervais, deputy commanding general and chief of staff of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command.
Gervais is from Greenwood and had a full schedule that began with meeting local school superintendents before heading to the STEM event, where students were able to watch an Army dog in action, learn about cyber and signal operations, tour a military police vehicle, learn about medical training and simulation and much more.
Gervais said the Army wants students to see what they do as soldiers. She said a lot of people think the only job they have is combat arms but there are a lot of opportunities. The event also gives students the chance to see cutting-edge technology that is being used to solve some of the toughest problems, she said.
“One of the most important things from our standpoint is we represent America,” Gervais said.
“We come from across the entire United States and every facet and these kind of events show what your Army is about and the opportunities that we have.”
It also helps connect the Army to communities. Investments in youth helps them with their futures, but also helps the nation, Gervais said.
“Whether anybody comes down here and whether they say I want to join the Army or not, that’s not what this is about, this is about them understanding the different things they can do and options,” she said. “They’ll decide for themselves.”
Aside from the STEM event, Gervais’ calendar on Monday included a luncheon where a scholarship was presented to Greenwood Christian School student Isabelle Chandler and a swearing-in.
A memorandum of agreement with Lonza was also set to be signed as part of a program called Partnership for Your Success program.
Gervais said the program is a “win-win” situation, which guarantees interviews with soldiers out of the military and the company gains an employee with skills learned in the Army.
She planned to return to Greenwood High to speak with JROTC students and the entire student body, which also got to hear the 82nd All-American Chorus.
Gervais said her fondest memories are in Greenwood.
She said she’s had a great career inside the Army, but it started in Greenwood, where she said she played basketball and softball for Greenwood High before going to Lander University.
She mentioned the Army’s line of “be all you can be.”
“If you asked me today after being in for 35 years, have I been all that I can be I’d say yes, but it’s more than I ever imagined I could be and it’s because of the opportunities I got, the people I got to work with.”
