Stay weather aware and have a plan in place — that’s the key advice Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator Jamie Parrish is giving ahead of an already hot weather season.
“The biggest thing we do is we don’t use the siren system anymore – we haven’t for years. We still have people who ask why we don’t use the siren,” Parrish said.
Those sirens that dotted the county and emitted an eerie but effective warning sign akin to World War II air raid sirens, were exchanged for a more contemporary system, Code Red, to keep citizens weather aware. Not everyone is signed up for the weather alerts, which can be associated with cellphone numbers and relay audible and voicemail alerts. But Parrish encourages those who aren’t to go to greenwoodcounty-sc.gov to do so.
She also encourages families to have a bag prepared so they’re ready in the event a weather emergency arises.
“When an emergency happens, you don’t have time to grab anything. Having something like that is huge – having a plan for your family and pet. You never know when that bad storm is coming,” Parrish said.
On the county side, Parrish said they make sure everyone is on the same playing field, a solid plan is in place and that everything is carefully being monitored all while working with surrounding counties if needed.
“We get updates about any kind of weather events. We do conference calls with all of our stakeholders to make sure everybody is prepared and every year we update our emergency action plan,” she said.
With hurricane season officially underway, having a plan in place for a hurricane that possibly could affect Greenwood County, is important.
“We have plans in place, but we always like to meet ahead of time so everybody is on the same page. We have the fuel and equipment we need and make sure we have shelters. We reach out to whoever we need to and we have resources available if situations were to occur,” Parrish said.
Parrish added that this year is predicted to have a 60% above average hurricane season. Greenwood County has had three tornado warnings this year and Greenwood was fortunate to not have any tornadoes develop.
“The last three tornado warnings we had, storms fired up over the county — they literally started on top of us. You just have to be prepared. The biggest thing I think we’ll face is heat. That causes medical emergencies. When the heat gets crazy out West, they have power outages so I hope we don’t experience something like that,” she said
