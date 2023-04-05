With billions of federal dollars on the line for broadband expansion, the state of South Carolina is seeking information from people about their internet access and availability.
An anonymous survey will help identify areas where reliable internet access is lacking.
Rick Green, government services director for the Upper Savannah Council of Governments, said the state Office of Regulatory Staff tasked the 10 councils of government regions to help with responses to the survey.
He said they don’t want to just hear from people in bigger cities, but from all over the state.
“They would like to hear from people who are using broadband and are happy with it, if they’re using broadband but unhappy with it and unhappy with the options, then they’d like to hear from people who don’t even have the option yet to have broadband but want it to come to their street or their neighborhood or their town,” Green said.
He said the state will compile the data it collects, create a statewide plan and use that to request federal funds. There is $65 billion available for broadband infrastructure development and digital inclusion efforts across the country.
The survey asks about the availability of broadband, as well as how people use the internet and how comfortable they are with what is available, among other questions.
The need for broadband access has been highlighted in recent years, with officials and organizations searching for solutions to getting people connected.
“I think after COVID people saw that there was such a need for broadband,” Green said.
“It connected people through their jobs, it connected people to their doctors when they couldn’t leave their home or couldn’t go to appointments of that type, so the need for broadband as a response for many different kinds of situations, I think COVID brought that to the forefront.”
VisionGreenwood is a local organization that has prioritized expanding broadband access to the area and has worked with the ORS in collecting information locally toward the goal of expansion. The organization is helping to map broadband speeds in the area through an online broadband speed test.