Uncovered: SC politician's company mined a town's sand. Where did the money go?

1. Rush
Sand isn’t just sand. Sand grains from the desert often have rounded edges. That’s because desert winds slam the grains into each other until they’re polished like mini marbles. But sand fragments from rivers and beaches are jagged. They lock together well, especially when fixed with cement to make concrete. This makes these jagged grains surprisingly valuable.
Every year, the global construction industry uses $130 billion of this sand. That's enough to blanket the entire state of South Carolina with 5 inches. Industries use even rarer types for computer chips, window panes and sand traps at golf courses. This has fueled an international sand rush, one that has reached South Carolina’s loamy layers. Today, the state has more than 500 active sand mines.
To see where the state's sand mines are, visit gis.dhec.sc.gov/activeminesviewer/
One controversial sand mine just closed. It was on an ancient dune ridge in Awendaw, a town 30 minutes north of Charleston. Awendaw acquired 290 acres more than a decade ago with $5.17 million generated by the county’s half-cent sales tax. Then the town struck a deal with a mining company to excavate sand to create a large lake. The town hoped the lake would be the centerpiece of a new park, and that the sand would help pay for the park’s construction.
That didn’t quite happen, despite the rising value of sand. The town received far less royalty money than it expected — just $150,000. Today, millions of dollars in sand and dirt are gone; the park isn’t built, and town officials are scrambling to find other ways to pay for it, an Uncovered investigation found. The findings raise new questions about the controversial project and its high-profile sand miner, Elliott Summey.
Summey is the son of longtime North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. Last year, he nabbed a job running Charleston International Airport, the state's largest airport, earning more than $318,000 in salary and perks. Before that, Summey was chairman of Charleston County Council.
As a council member in 2009, Summey voted to use Greenbelt money to buy land for the Awendaw park. Three years later, he created Jackson Development, a company that scored a deal to mine the land’s sand.
Critics denounced the cozy-looking chronology. But town officials were banking on Summey’s work. The deal called for his company to spend $500,000 on the park project, which had an unspecified final price tag.
Once Summey hit that mark, his company was supposed to pay Awendaw 50 cents for every cubic yard he sold. The town hoped to use that additional money to help finish the park.
But two years after his company finished, Summey has yet to hand over invoices, receipts and truck counts. Because of this, the town and taxpayers are in the dark about whether Summey’s company did the full $500,000 in promised work. They can’t verify how much sand left the site, how much money Summey made — and exactly how much taxpayers should have gotten in royalties.
Through an attorney, Summey said he believes his company lived up to its agreement.
More clear is that Summey’s company generated a string of mining violations along the way, a pattern seen across South Carolina at other mines, the Uncovered investigation showed. (The project aims to shine a light on questionable government conduct, especially in the state's rural areas.)
In fact, inspection reports reveal that toothless state regulations and fines allow mine operators to flout laws with little fear of serious consequences. All of this is happening amid an increasingly heated race for high-quality sand.
Like any race for scarce resources, South Carolina’s sand rush has winners and losers.
Miners can make piles of money while residents near these pits complain about giant trucks tearing up rural two-lane roads and disturbing their peace and quiet.
It’s a complicated tale with lessons for other communities — a story simplified by taking a more granular look at what did and didn’t happen in Awendaw.
2. Grab
On a broiling summer day in July, Bill Wallace, Awendaw's longtime town administrator, stood by a new lake that rippled in a limp breeze. Seedlings of bald cypresses had been planted near the lake. Just a foot or so high, they'll need a decade before they cast meaningful shade.
The giant trucks and excavators are gone so it was quiet, which allowed Wallace's booming voice to carry. He talked about the features he hoped the park would have someday: a trail on an earthen berm overlooking the lake, fishing docks, parking for festivals. But like the seedlings, those features have yet to mature. More time and money are needed. And the project already has taken plenty of both.
It began in 2009, when Charleston’s economy cooled after the nationwide housing collapse and Elliott Summey won a seat on Charleston County Council.
Summey’s political ascendance was swift, propelled by the popularity of his father, one of the region’s power brokers.
Before his election, Elliott Summey had worked for a real estate company run by a friend of his father, a company that also did $17.4 million in publicly funded work, a 2018 Post and Courier report found. Addressing questions of nepotism at the time, Mayor Summey said his son was “a hustler. ... He doesn’t need his daddy to speak for him. He speaks louder than I do.”
And Elliott Summey wasn’t shy about nurturing seeds of future political plans. In that 2018 report, he said: “I know I could do the (mayor’s) job because I’ve got the best teacher in the world.”
In 2009, as a new council member, Summey would soon cast votes that directed millions of tax dollars to one municipality or another.
One of those votes would be for an ambitious proposal from the small town of Awendaw.
* * *
Awendaw is a large town with few people. Its footprint is nearly as large as Summerville’s, but only 1,400 people call Awendaw home. Much of the town is surrounded by the Francis Marion National Forest, a bulwark of pines and marshlands north of Mount Pleasant’s suburban sprawl.
Private landowners still own large tracts in the forest. And these sites have grown more valuable as the Charleston metro area expanded. A 290-acre tract off Doar Road was one of these prized plots.
In the late 2000s, a developer floated plans to build as many as 200 homes there, but then the nationwide housing recession hit. In 2009, Wallace pitched a plan to buy the land with Charleston County's Greenbelt money — funds raised by a half-cent sales tax.
His plan called for a company to mine dirt and sand from the Doar Road site. Royalties from that work would pay for construction of a new park. Summey made the original motion to buy the land.
The potential windfall was significant. A cubic yard of dirt went for at least $2.50 at the time. If a mining company dug a 50-acre lake that was 20 feet deep, it could yield at least $4 million worth of sand and dirt at that price. And early plans called for an even larger lake.
The vote was 5 to 4 in favor of the project, with Summey a deciding vote.
3. Mines and fines
In 2014, Summey’s new company, Jackson Development, submitted one of two proposals to mine the tract, now called the Jefferson Mine. The other proposal came from O.L. Thompson Construction, a contractor run by O.L. Thompson III, a former chairman of Santee Cooper. But Summey’s offer was stronger, Wallace said.
Under the deal, Summey's company was supposed to create a lake and fields around it. The agreement called for unpaved trails, utilities and public restrooms. It required Summey to keep "complete and accurate records (including truck counts and receipts for all claimed expenses)." Still, the agreement was vague about many details, such as the timing of all that work and what might happen if royalties didn't cover some park projects. That lack of specificity would come back to haunt the town years later.
But when it began, the Jefferson Mine deal represented an exciting opportunity, Wallace said. It was a chance to build a huge new park in a town that didn't have a funding stream to make it happen. Summey quickly landed a permit from the Department of Health and Environmental Control to mine up to 5 acres. But the project soon ran into trouble as DHEC inspectors spotted one permit violation after another.
Summey hired Robert Collins Co. to do the actual work. Based in Barnwell, the company’s motto is “Digging our future one bucket at a time.” But DHEC inspectors found workers had disturbed more land than the 5-acre limit. Summey also had failed to put up enough bond money, a form of insurance should a company walk away from the site. Warnings from DHEC generally went unheeded, and in early 2016, the agency issued a cease-and-desist order.
Summey pushed back, contending that workers went beyond the 5 acres because they were working on the park. And Wallace, the town administrator, pleaded for leniency. Writing DHEC, he said: “Creating the lake and selling the dirt is the only way the park can be constructed. Awendaw has no source of funds to construct the park."
DHEC relented, lifting its cease-and-desist order and fining Summey's company $600. Summey then submitted an application to operate a much larger mine, one that would encompass 82 acres.
But a permit for a larger mine required a public hearing. And, when the hearing took place May 27, 2016, nearby residents came out in force.
Awendaw resident John Brubaker told DHEC he supported a passive park, but the mine "is a travesty that flies in the face of the residents who voted in favor of a greenbelt tax."
Jody Rankin said the smaller mine had generated clouds of dust. "And I'm not talking little clouds of dust. The streets are covered with it." She said she worried about air pollution harming her children.
Some asked why the agency should reward a repeat violator with a permit that was potentially even more lucrative. Other residents submitted comments in writing. "We are having a hard time out here and feel duped," one wrote. Ted Davis and Kris Kron sent DHEC a nine-page report, complete with drone photos showing what appeared to be additional violations. The project was designed to “enrich a small handful of political insiders and their associates,” they wrote.
A month after the hearing, DHEC issued another cease-and-desist order.
Still, as DHEC and Jackson wrangled over violations, the mining continued. Operators sometimes played cat and mouse, stopping work after DHEC inspectors showed up, reports show. Meantime, two contractors, Hills Machinery and Sabine & Waters, sued Jackson Development for failing to pay them. The suits ended up with more than $170,000 in court judgements against Summey's company. Summey appealed the Hills Machinery ruling to a higher court, and a decision in that case is pending.
Despite these and other problems, DHEC gave Jackson Development its new and more valuable permit.
The excavation ramped up.
4. Toothless
The green light from DHEC fit a disturbing pattern.
The state's mining regulations are designed in part to balance the needs of mine operators and nearby residents. But over the past decade, many mining operators failed to follow the rules, records obtained under the state Freedom of Information Act show.
As in Jackson Development's case, some dug beyond their permit's boundaries. Other operators didn’t bother getting permits at all. Years passed before DHEC lawyers hammered out agreements with violators. When DHEC did fine an operator, those fines were typically $1,000 or less. An operator might make that much selling fewer than 25 truckloads of dirt.
All told during the past decade, DHEC issued 62 mining violations. One case in Lexington County stretched back to 2009, when DHEC inspectors found numerous violations, including piles of buried chicken carcasses and work beyond the operator's permit. Five years and more violations later, DHEC fined the company $1,000.
Another case: In 2015, residents in the Hyde Park Road area of western Charleston County complained about trucks making messes as they left the site. Robert Collins Co. was doing the work, the same operator Summey used in Awendaw. When a DHEC inspector confronted a worker about the violations, the worker phoned Summey, a report showed. Summey then drove to the site and pinned blame on the landowner.
But DHEC ordered the workers to stop. Four days later, a DHEC inspector went back to the site and found the mining was still going on. All this ended in a $1,000 fine. Robert "Shank" Collins, the head of Robert Collins Co., also did not respond to phone and email requests for comment.
The lax fines point to a larger issue, said Riley Egger, a project manager with the Coastal Conservation League: The state's mining act "is one of the weakest environmental protections we have." She said lawmakers haven't updated the law for decades, despite increasing demand. "Instead, the industry is all but left to regulate themselves."
Back in Awendaw, Summey’s work continued. Empty trucks rolled in and full trucks rolled out.
Through 2016, an average of 500 truckloads of dirt left the site per month, a Post and Courier analysis of town records shows.
But after Summey got the new permit, that number increased nearly five-fold to about 2,400 truckloads a month. Acres of trees were cut down, exposing the deposits of sand and dirt. The pits multiplied.
Then, in late 2018, fewer trucks began going out the site's metal gates.
Summey contended that he'd done his required $500,000 in work on the park.
Moving forward, he would now have to pay royalties to Awendaw — 50 cents for every cubic yard of dirt and sand that left the site.
The excavation work slowed.
At the same time, the town began pushing harder for proof that Summey had done the work he was supposed to do: receipts and invoices — documentation to make sure taxpayers hadn't been cleaned out.
5. In the dark
As early as 2017, Wallace had warned Summey that he needed to hand over more detailed information about the work. But in mid-2018, Wallace found himself still trying to pry it loose.
“The information you sent me is not acceptable,” Wallace emailed Summey on May 25, 2018, asking for a meeting. A memo with the title “Meeting with Elliott Summey” outlined his concerns in more detail.
“Need full accounting of ALL income and expenses for entire life of the project. This includes income to Collins for sale of dirt,” the memo said.
Amid a booming economy, the price of dirt also had gone up, and the deal called for an upward adjustment in such a scenario, Wallace contended. Summey also had made money by taking low-quality dirt from another site, Wallace said. The town hadn't benefited from that. And at least $10,182 worth of timber was cut — more potential revenue that the town never saw.
Months passed. On Sept. 15, 2019, Summey wrote Wallace: “We have officially used all the available fill material on the site.” He enclosed a check for $4,768, the last royalty payment to the town.
All told, the town received about $150,000, nothing close to what it needed to build a large park.
By Summey's own accounting, he'd removed about 1.4 million cubic yards of dirt or sand. That's equivalent to a 50-acre lake dug 17 feet deep.
At $2.50 a cubic yard, the excavated dirt and sand would have fetched at least $3.5 million.
6. Gone
Twenty years ago, South Carolina had about 370 sand mines. Today that number is more than 500, up 35%. As construction grows and seas rise, pressure to find more dirt and sand will only increase — along with demand for parks and open space.
Earlier this summer, Wallace retired as town administrator but would keep working on the project part time.
In an interview then, he said that Summey didn’t do the full $500,000 of park work as required. "It was more in the $350,000 range."
The town still hasn’t received truck counts, receipts and other proof about how much sand and dirt left the site.
The town's original deal with Summey's company requires that any conflicts be resolved through arbitration, not through a lawsuit. The town recently hired the Wyche Law Firm in Greenville to represent it.
As for Summey, he filed a financial disclosure form to the State Ethics Commission claiming to have earned just $50,000 from Jackson Development’s work in Awendaw — even though millions of dollars in sand and dirt left the site.
Exactly how much dirt did his contractor remove? How much money did he make? Was that $50,000 he cited to the Ethics Commission his overall profit on the project?
Summey declined to answer questions about the project's costs and profits, forwarding instead a statement from his attorney, David Parrish.
Summey was a private business owner when he made the deal with Awendaw to mine the land, the statement said. (Parrish didn't mention that Summey also was chairman of Charleston County Council at the time.) Summey's company stopped mining in 2019, the statement continued. "Mr. Summey believes Jackson Development Group, LLC has fulfilled its obligations with the town."
In a follow-up email, Summey explained the $50,000 figure as a mistake.
"I merely placed a dollar amount as a placeholder on my draft filing until I received clarification" from the Ethics Commission, he wrote. He said the commission staff told him that the law didn't require him to report any money he made. He said he was glad he doesn't have to file financial disclosure forms "anymore since I'm not elected."
Lynne Teague of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina said the Summey sand mine issue is another example of the state's weak ethics law. As structured, the law makes it difficult for the Ethics Commission to verify whether public officials accurately disclose their government-related income. In the Awendaw case, she said, "It's appalling that millions of dollars are not really accounted for."
As for the park project's future, the town has a $25,000 grant from the Municipal Association of South Carolina to develop a new master plan.
Standing by the lake on a hot summer day, Wallace said that once the park is built, the town would have to charge admission to pay for upkeep. It could make money hosting festivals and athletic events. The park's future is still under construction.
More clear is that the site's pay dirt is gone.
And in its place is a lake, empty fields, a few dirt roads, a power pole, a water well and a pile of unanswered questions.