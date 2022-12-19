ORANGEBURG — In 2019, Michael Bartley applied for a part-time job as a county deputy coroner. He seemed well qualified, with previous mortuary experience and having served as police chief at South Carolina State University. When asked on a hiring questionnaire whether he had ever stolen anything from his employers, Bartley wrote no.

Left unmentioned was his guilty plea in 2013 to federal charges that he used his public law enforcement job for personal gain, records obtained by The Post and Courier show. The charges involved a kickback scheme that prosecutors said would have netted Bartley $30,000 and an all-terrain vehicle had it not been exposed. At the time of his court appearance, then-U.S. Attorney Bill Nettles said Bartley “used his position and relationships in an effort to line his pockets at the university’s expense.”