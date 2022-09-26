 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston’s tourism machine

Uncovered: Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year

  • Comments
rainbow row.jpg

A group of friends from New Jersey take a selfie by the downtown Charleston landmark Rainbow Row, which features a string of brightly colored historic homes.

 POST AND COURIER FILE

Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.

That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek an exact accounting from the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. The nonprofit, more commonly known as Explore Charleston, uses taxpayers’ money to advertise the Lowcountry’s virtues to attract vacationers.

Glenda Nemes.jpg

Glenda Nemes poses on the Isle of Palms beach Aug 25. She resigned earlier this year from the Isle of Palms Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee after she thought the funds weren't being spent by Explore Charleston to the benefit of the island. 
Boone Hall.jpg

Vitoria Dante and Zach Schmidt, of Colorado, visit Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant in January 2020. The spot is one of many throughout the Charleston area that draw tourists from across the country. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff
Helen Hill.jpg

Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Helen Hill gives a presentation during an Isle of Palms City Council meeting July 26. 
visitor_s center.jpg

People wait for a video to play at the Visitor Center in downtown Charleston. The Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has its headquarters in the center.
rainbow row 2.jpg

Tourists walk along Charleston landmark Rainbow Row, which features a string of brightly colored historic homes.
wedding.jpg

A couple exits the French Huguenot Church in Charleston. The Lowcountry’s popularity as a wedding destination fuels a booming sector.
carriage.jpg

A horse carriage takes visitors past the Old Exchange Building in Charleston in 2018. Readers of Travel + Leisure magazine have picked Charleston for the top spot in The Top 15 Cities in the United States for several years.
mcmaster and hill.jpg

Gov. Henry McMaster and Explore Charleston CEO Helen Hill chat after Breeze Airways announced in March 2022 that it will offer four new flights from the Lowcountry, including nonstop routes to Las Vegas and San Francisco. Hill serves as chairwoman of the Charleston County Aviation Authority, which oversees the state's largest airport.
Doug Truslow.jpg

Doug Truslow, who serves on the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee for Isle of Palms at VFW Post 3137 on the island on Aug. 23. A recent beautification project at the VFW post is an example of the type of projects Truslow would like to showcase with tax funds the town pays to the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau to promote the beach town.

Reach Briah Lumpkins at brlumpkins@postandcourier.com, 843.830.2947 and Doug Pardue at dpardue@postandcoruier.com, 843.708.4513.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred