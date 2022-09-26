Charleston’s state-funded tourism marketing group stowed nearly $2 million in public money in an offshore account on an island nation known for banking secrecy long favored by tax dodgers and money launderers.
Helen Hill, chief executive of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau also known as Explore Charleston, said she could understand that this might provoke some suspicion, but the account was used strictly for business and the public’s good.
“It just sounds shady to say you have an account in the Cayman Islands,” she said.
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and the…
The account, Hill said, was set up solely to make good on the bureau’s deal with British Airways that brought Charleston its first nonstop transatlantic flight. At the time, this route was expected to have an estimated $20.2 million annual economic impact.
On Oct. 17, 2018, the CVB entered into an agreement with British Airways that required the nonprofit to hand over $4 million each year for the airline’s two operating seasons. The money would help underwrite the Charleston to London flights and joint marketing efforts for the venture.
These types of air incentives by conventions and visitor bureaus are quite common in the U.S., according to a 2020 study by Russell Mills, the senior director of regional development at Bowling Green State University.
The ability to design incentives might make community organizations, such as Explore Charleston, popular options when negotiating with airlines, the study found.
Charleston County and the state Department of Commerce put up $1.8 million to help satisfy the agreement.
The contract called for the visitors bureau, more commonly known as Explore Charleston, to pay the airline in British pound sterling, the official currency of the United Kingdom.
Hill said she decided to keep the money in pounds sterling in an account in the Cayman Islands. That way the money would hold its value and not be subject to fluctuating exchange rates.
If kept in U.S. currency, Explore Charleston might have had to come up with more money if the dollar lost value to the pound, Hill said.
In total, Explore Charleston paid British Airways more than $1.7 million as part of this arrangement, according to audits. The visitors bureau received a refund of $251,992 after the COVID-19 pandemic paused air travel in 2020.
In August 2020, Explore Charleston closed its Cayman Islands account with Wells Fargo and moved the remaining funds to First National Bank, Chris Campbell, a spokesman for the nonprofit, said. First National Bank holds the British pound sterling notes in Commerz Banks, headquartered in Germany.
Campbell said the account currently holds $766,158 for the purpose of advertising and marketing in the United Kingdom.
In 2019, when the service began, British Airways had about 9,300 passengers fly back and forth from London to Charleston. Each way during its twice-weekly flights, the planes ran about 73% full. The service ended abruptly in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
British Airways has yet to resume direct flights to Charleston. Hill said she’s unsure if the airline will make a return.