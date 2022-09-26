Charleston’s state-funded tourism marketing group stowed nearly $2 million in public money in an offshore account on an island nation known for banking secrecy long favored by tax dodgers and money launderers.

Helen Hill, chief executive of the Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau also known as Explore Charleston, said she could understand that this might provoke some suspicion, but the account was used strictly for business and the public’s good.

