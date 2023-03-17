Charleston police went heavy on the black ink when they finally let the public see a search warrant for the home of a prominent attorney found dead there in January. They hid the majority of information, citing a provision in the state’s open records law that allows them to withhold details that constitute an “unreasonable invasion of personal privacy.”

But when reporters with The Post and Courier obtained the very same document from court officials, not a single word was omitted. It showed that among the details police didn’t want you to see were the color of the home’s siding and shutters.

ts

TAYLOR SMITH
Download PDF Berkeley incident report
Download PDF murder incident report
Columbia Police Department murder report
Jay Bender

JAY BENDER

Caitlin Ashworth reported from Columbia and Ali Rockett from Charleston. Skylar Laird and Alexander Thompson contributed from Columbia, Spencer Donovan from Greenville and Glenn Smith from Charleston.