John de la Howe faces second employment lawsuit

A retired state trooper turned maintenance man, Richard Lewis remembers sitting with a coworker when he overheard his boss talking on the phone.
"Sharon — two down, and two to go," he heard Ken Durham say.
For Lewis, this was ominous. He recalled Sharon Wall, then interim superintendent of John de la Howe, telling him in early 2018 that one of the next maintenance supervisor's first tasks was to fire four longtime maintenance workers, including Lewis.
That supervisor was Durham, mayor of Edgefield and a veteran contractor. He started as director of facilities and campus projects in April 2018 and was tasked with returning the rundown campus to its former glory.
Since that conversation, two maintenance workers had retired, leaving just Lewis and coworker Timothy Myers. When they overheard that conversation, they understood that they were the "two to go."
Now that recollection is part of a lawsuit Myers filed against the South Carolina School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, Durham, Wall, president Tim Keown and facilities manager Scott Mims. He alleges wrongful discharge, infliction of emotional distress, conspiracy, defamation and violation of the state whistleblower act.
The lawsuit was filed a few days before Christmas. Keown and Wall said they could not comment on pending litigation. Durham and Mims did not respond to emails seeking comment.
This is the latest legal action against the school.
Frank Dorn, who served as director of agriculture but was made assistant director of facilities last year, is also suing the school. In a civil action filed Oct. 8 against the school, President Tim Keown and teacher Elizabeth "Libby" Templeton, Dorn alleges Keown defamed him, and that Keown and Templeton conspired to wreck his credibility. The school has denied any wrongdoing and the case is pending in court. Dorn still works at John de la Howe.
The pair of lawsuits come on the heels of reporting about the school for Uncovered, an investigative project led by The Post and Courier to ferret out questionable behavior among elected officials and public employees across South Carolina.
The venerable Charleston daily and the Index-Journal revealed numerous cases of questionable spending and ethical practices at the school. These stories led to reports from the state Office of Inspector General and Division of Procurement Services that detail a laundry list of violations.
Working for Durham
At a meeting on his first day, Durham told the maintenance and custodial staff that he had strong organizational skills, but "couldn't build a doghouse with a hammer, nails or lumber" and had "no hands-on experience," the filing said.
The lawsuit alleges it wasn't long before Lewis noticed Durham "was making unlawful demands of maintenance staff," such as cutting breaks and working through lunch. After meeting about this with human resources, Lewis remembers Durham telling him, "everywhere you go on campus, I got my eyes on you." Afterward, Lewis noted that the school resource officer began following the maintenance crew, keeping tabs on where they were and when they took breaks.
Lewis documented a number of things he found concerning:
— Durham wouldn't allow workers to ride together in maintenance trucks, sometimes forcing employees to walk across the expansive 1,200-acre campus instead of riding with someone who was heading to the same place.
— Staff members were forced to work roofing during the hottest part of the day when the heat index topped 106 degrees instead of scheduling such tasks for the cooler morning.
— Maintenance employees weren't allowed to set foot on certain parts of campus, even when it interfered with their ability to work. Lewis thinks part of this restriction was because of "Sheriff Deputies using the main entrance substation as a romantic rendezvous point."
— Durham would ask a 62-year-old coworker each day when he planned to retire.
Blowing the whistle
Two contracts totaling $70,000 went to Shannon Philpott and his company, Faith Remodeling 2 Construction.
But when Philpott's crew performed work June 30, 2020, on John de la Howe's campus, Lewis thought he recognized the men and the truck from a contractor that had previously done work for the school: Edgefield Asphalt and Concrete, a company owned by Mims.
"(Lewis) witnessed a distinctive truck that he recognized as being the property of Defendant Mims and his company, Edgefield Asphalt & Concrete, LLC. (Lewis) previously witnessed the truck on at least one occasion; however, signage identifying the vehicle had been removed. Plaintiff witnessed Mims’ company employees pouring concrete for sidewalks on the parade field on JDLH grounds," the filing said.
He reported this to the administration. He also raised concerns about the slew of contractors with ties to Edgefield, where Durham is mayor and Mims serves on Town Council.
Nothing happened.
On Feb. 16, 2021, Lewis quit "as no reasonable employee could be expected to continue working while being subject to retaliation for informing their supervisors of state law violations, ethical violations, and mismanagement," according to the complaint.
After leaving, he spoke with The Post and Courier and Index-Journal. He was subsequently quoted in reporting and the newspaper published an image he provided of the Faith Construction truck.
Lewis told The Post and Courier, "What was so strange to me was that Scott pulls up in a de la Howe truck, gets out, goes to the dually, opens the toolbox and gets a Gatorade from a cooler just as if it’s his own truck."
After reading Lewis' words, Keown could not keep quiet and blasted him on Facebook: "Notice how the former maintenance director is doing the cell phone ‘investigation’ from the comfort of the AC in a pickup truck?" After noting that Mims and others worked outside in the summer heat, he quipped, “No wonder the poor man needed a Gatorade!”
The school president also took aim at The Post and Courier, separately writing that the story "is the most poorly investigated journalism I’ve ever read. The former maintenance employees listed in the article are the sole reasons the campus was crumbling."
The complaint notes that Lewis is among those former employees mentioned in the story.