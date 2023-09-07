Sunny early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 11:46 am
A 19-year-old Bradley man died Wednesday night after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a vehicle along Broadway Avenue in the Promised Land community.
Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox reported that Trebian Jesiah Davis–Simpkins, of Marshall Avenue in Bradley, died at the scene.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Share your news tips and story ideas with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.