It’s a tough life producing America’s food.
“You are always evolving, always changing,” said Melissa Price, owner of Patchwork Farms in Saluda.
Agricultural businesses are faced with many challenges, including managing supply and demand, with the novel coronavirus pandemic still lingering.
“Our farmers worked hard to sustain us through the pandemic, and in 2021, I hope South Carolinians will show them some love,” Hugh Weathers, South Carolina commissioner of agriculture, said in a press release on the 2021 growing season.
Farms have taken a hit in the past couple of years. Research from the National Agricultural Statistics Service’s 2017 census showed that Greenwood County lost 2% of its farms — dropping from 476 to 466 since 2012. McCormick County lost one of its farms during that period and Saluda County lost 2% of its farms dropping from 586 to 574. Abbeville County did not see a change in its number of farms 2012-17.
The state does provide help to those struggling to get money for their aspiring ideas in agriculture. In 2017, the state Legislature created a division within the state Department of Agriculture to help assist struggling and aspiring farmers.
“It’s hard to get a foothold into the agriculture, agribusiness route if you don’t have a lot of money,” said Kyle Player, executive director of the Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship — ACRE — division of the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.
ACRE provides research and entrepreneurship grants as well as providing education and assistance to those who need help in the agriculture business.
“We do workshops throughout the state,” Player said. “And help folks go after grant funds.”
The help that is provided is also affordable for everyone.
“Everything we do is free of charge,” Player said.
One of the programs Player’s division administers is an entrepreneurship grant program that provides one-time funds that do not require a match. ACRE provides about $150,000 in funds for its entrepreneurship grants.
The number of grants awarded varies but is generally about 14 recipients, Player said.
“We don’t want to spread the money too thin,” Player said.
ACRE runs two separate grant entrepreneurship programs. For beginners, start-ups or someone with an agribusiness idea, the department provides a planning curriculum program that takes place each fall.
The curriculum is five two-hour courses that take place over six weeks. All of the sessions take place in Columbia and are taught by the Clemson Agribusiness Extension Program Team. Participants learn about the business side of farming and have the opportunity to pitch their business idea for the chance to win one of five $5,000 grants, the ACRE website said.
During the spring, ACRE administers its Advanced Entrepreneurship Program that helps invest in agriculture entrepreneurship in the state. Applicants in this program must be S.C. residents, possess a business plan and have an existing product, according to the ACRE website.
The grant applications are scored by a panel of judges. Because of a lack of applications from rural areas, rural applicants receive extra points toward their score.
The panel will determine which applications are awarded up to $25,000 in grant funding. Applications are being accepted until May 3. The application can be accessed on the ACRE website at acre-sc.com.
Since its inception, ACRE has awarded nearly $500,000 to 35 agriculture entrepreneurs. To date, ACRE has yet to award any grant money to farmers in Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick or Laurens counties.
“That’s why we are trying to get the word out,” Player said.
Lakelands winnerOnly one applicant from the Lakelands has received funding through this program.
Price applied through ACRE’s curriculum grant program and won a grant in 2019.
“It is very organized,” Price said of the program.
During her time, she said the time spent with fellow participants and instructors was invaluable.
“You wish you had more time to talk to them,” Price said.
Price had an idea to start an Adopt-A-Cow program at Patchwork Farms. The program proved to be an educational opportunity for children through tours of the farm and learning about the different breeds of cows.
As part of the program, Price provides updates on the cows who have been adopted through videos and materials to keep the adopters updated on the process. She started the process with calves that have grown into red heifers.
“It was unique to us,” Price said. “My goal was to represent the five dairy breeds.”
She said she wanted to create a connection between cows and the milk they produce.
Price said she is in the process of applying for the advanced program. Her farm started with keeping honey-producing bees before adding on strawberries as a crop in 2016. The farm grows seasonal produce as well as selling farm-raised pork, beef, eggs and raw milk.
The farm also hosts events in the spring and fall.
During the pandemic, Price said the farm saw increased activity.
“People were looking for something to do,” Price said.
Tax creditsAgribusinesses in the state can also take advantage of an array of tax credits. Milk producers who sell their products can qualify for a tax credit that is equal to $10,000 for the first 500,000 pounds of milk produced and sold below production price, according to a press release from the state Department of Revenue.
Using anhydrous ammonia for agricultural purposes? A tax credit for the amount paid for the additive for the ammonia that is required by law is available. Taxpayers who build water storage and control structures can apply for a tax credit equal to a quarter of expenses. However, the credit is capped at $2,500.
Agribusinesses which increase their purchases of South Carolina-grown farm products by 15% in a year can also qualify for a tax credit of up to $100,000. Farmers who installed conservation tillage equipment, drip/trickle irrigation systems or a dual purpose combination truck or crane equipment are eligible for a tax credit although the credit is limited to 25% of expenses, the release said.