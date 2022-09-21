Greenwood is getting help bolstering its digital economy through a federally funded state program to foster entrepreneurship and remote work opportunities.
In a news release, VisionGreenwood announced it was the community partner for the state Office of Rural Health and Rural Innovation Network to develop a Digital Economy Ecosystem.
The DEE program was launched in 2020 using U.S. Department of Agriculture funds to help establish these systems in Williamsburg and Barnwell counties.
“For those unfamiliar with the term DEE, a digital economy ecosystem features technical education, job training and community planning to foster technology-based entrepreneurship and remote work opportunities in rural communities,” said Kay Self, VisionGreenwood executive director. “A successful digital economy ecosystem increases digital literacy, creates quality jobs and builds wealth in the local community.”
Self said through the DEE work, Greenwood’s stakeholders will have a chance to review the community’s assets and frame its future through the use of technology. VisionGreenwood was already investing effort into expanding broadband service to under-served areas, which made them a fit for the program.
The state is using $155,447 in grant funding to expand the DEE program to Greenwood and Newberry counties this year. In the next few months, community stakeholders will work with state Rural Innovation Network staff to develop a roadmap reflecting the area’s assets, advantages and goals for a digital economy, the release said. This can include education, job training and leadership training, alongside partnering with local libraries and schools.
“In implementing the DEE program, we rely on state and nonprofit partners who offer their expertise as we work together to move the needle forward on digital literacy in South Carolina,” said Paola Gutierrez, a lead strategist with the Office of Rural Health.
The DEE project in Greenwood began Tuesday with the first of three Broadband Champion Training sessions. By the end of June 2023, she said Greenwood County will complete its customized roadmap and join the four other counties that are DEE communities.