Though there’s still time to file income tax returns for 2019. The state Department of Revenue reminded people Thursday that deadlines are nearing for certain tax payments and filings, and the postponed deadline for individual income tax filings is coming up next month.
As the coronavirus spread, the IRS and state officials moved to extend tax deadlines. Traditionally due April 15, the IRS and state DOR extended the filing and payment due dates to July 15. But certain returns and payments are due today, including the state Sales and Use Tax, Admissions Tax, Withholding Tax and other taxes administered by the SCDOR.
These state business taxes can be managed from a smartphone or computer at mydorway.dor.sc.gov, the state’s free online tax system.
State and federal income tax returns are due by July 15, and a local tax professional said it’s in people’s best interests to file electronically if possible.
“Something very important that’s hurting us right now is that anything sent on paper to the IRS is taking longer to process nowadays because fewer people are going into the office,” said Bryce Mckee, with Liberty Tax on Montague Avenue. “If you can file online that’s going to be your best option, but there are some things that can’t be filed electronically.”
Many tax preparation businesses are operating on limited hours, and are taking clients by appointment. Mckee said Liberty Tax is trying to keep its busier offices open at least one or two days a week, but that it seems as though not many clients are keen to come into offices during a pandemic.
For information on the coronavirus relief and how to file federal taxes online for free, visit irs.gov.
Mckee also said that while most people will have received their economic stimulus checks by now, some might still be waiting on a mailed check. Others have faced issues where checks are being deposited to bank accounts that are no longer valid because their banking information changed from 2018 to 2019.
For information about economic impact payments, visit irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment, or call the IRS from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 800-829-1040 for concerns about individual filings and tax issues.