State officials are being sued by members of the Freedom From Religion Foundation over a $1.5 million earmark for a Greenville Christian group, co-sponsored by a Lakelands legislator.
It started during the 2022-23 budgeting process. As state legislators worked to earmark public dollars in the annual appropriations bill, Rep. Mike Burns, R-Greenville, approached Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, with a proposal.
McCravy said Burns came to him and said Christian Learning Centers needed a new building for its religion-centered education programs.
“CLC takes public school students during release time and helps them with life skills,” McCravy said. “Some of that includes teaching the Bible.”
Burns proposed earmarking $1.5 million in the budget for CLC, to support this release-time program intended for public school students, McCravy said. He co-sponsored the earmark with Burns.
“I felt like that was a great opportunity to help disadvantaged students in Greenville,” McCravy said.
This was the first year the governor required support documents to be submitted with earmark requests that explain the purpose of the earmark. McCravy said those documents were submitted after he sponsored the earmark, so he hadn’t read them when he voted on the appropriations bill.
Language in those documents seemed to suggest the money could be used by the private Christian group to build a school.
That’s what the lawsuit, filed Sept. 20, takes issue with.
Christopher Parker, Gere Fulton, Ian Whatley and Michael Brown are the plaintiffs — South Carolina residents and members of the Freedom From Religion Foundation, which promotes the separation of church and state. They’ve sued Gov. Henry McMaster, Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom, Treasurer Curtis Loftis and Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman.
In their complaint, the plaintiffs say CLC seeks to provide a Christian education to children, and that the use of public funds to support construction of a school building for a private religious organization violates the state constitution. They site Article XI, which says “no money shall be paid from public funds ... for the direct benefit of any religious or other private educational institution.”
McCravy said the intent of the earmarked $1.5 million was to support educational programming for public school students. But on Facebook, CLC calls the money “seed funding for a residential school.” Chairman of CLC’s board, Stan Tzouvelekas said in the post that after receiving the funds, CLC will work “to get the school established to better position ourselves for meeting the special needs of vulnerable school-aged children.”
“I don’t think state money is going to be used for a school,” McCravy said. “I’ll make sure it’s used to help release-time public school students, that’s what the earmark was intended for.”
McMaster’s office was reached for comment, but had not responded by press time. A request for comment from CLC officials went unanswered.
