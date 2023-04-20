DHEC

Statewide testing is showing potentially hazardous chemicals in nearly all of the state’s surface water sources, and it’s a problem the state is working to better understand.

In a media briefing Wednesday, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials discussed their ongoing efforts to track some of the synthetic chemicals the federal government is proposing to regulate in drinking water.

