Statewide testing is showing potentially hazardous chemicals in nearly all of the state’s surface water sources, and it’s a problem the state is working to better understand.
In a media briefing Wednesday, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials discussed their ongoing efforts to track some of the synthetic chemicals the federal government is proposing to regulate in drinking water.
On March 14, the Environmental Protection Agency announced its proposed regulations for six compounds categorized as PFAS: man-made chemicals often used to make products resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water. Although use of these chemicals has been phased out, across the country they’re being found in water supplies. Research has indicated there may be negative health outcomes for people exposed to high levels of certain PFAS, and about 20% of people’s exposure to these chemicals comes from their drinking water.
DHEC Environmental Affairs Director Myra Reece said tackling PFAS concentrations is one of the most challenging issues communities are facing. State officials are sampling and studying amounts found in drinking water and surface water sources statewide and in nearly all sources sampled they’ve found varying degrees of PFAS.
“We really feel like the data is going to lay out the story for us in South Carolina,” Reece said.
Environmental scientist Matt Baumann said DHEC has identified 48 priority watersheds in each major river basin to sample from. As of July 2022, they’ve been sampling more than 100 surface water sites quarterly, adding additional sites this year. They’re also taking tissue samples of freshwater fish, oysters and blue crabs, though analysis of that data is limited at this point and Baumann said he hopes to share those details after June.
The state’s most recent data on PFAS and PFOA levels in Lake Greenwood are from November. PFOA were detected at 5.21 ng/L, while PFOS were at 8.73 ng/L — the EPA’s proposed regulation level requires those numbers to come down to 4 ng/L. That data is available in an interactive map online at gis.dhec.sc.gov/pfas.
Bureau of Water Chief Jennifer Hughes said larger drinking water systems draw from surface water, so the amount of PFAS in these sources is paramount to understanding people’s exposure to these chemicals. Greenwood CPW and Laurens County Water and Sewer draw their water from Lake Greenwood, and Baumann said major rivers like the Broad, Saluda, Peedee and Congaree can give DHEC a better understanding of the seasonal trends and effect of water levels on PFAS concentrations.
Utility companies, including local water utilities, have complained the EPA’s proposed regulations call for a concentration of PFAS that’s not readily attainable yet. The technology isn’t there, they’ve said, and Hughes said these companies have been sharing their concerns with the EPA during its public comment period.
“It’s definitely a concern, and we’ve got a little bit of time before it becomes final,” said Doug Kinard, division of water protection director. “We plan to continue to have these discussions with our water utilities and figure out how to address this.”
