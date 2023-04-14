Each year municipal governments and the state request funds allocated from the County Transportation Committee to repair damaged roads, such as this road — Clairmont Drive — which tops the Department of Transportation’s list.
Each year municipal governments and the state request funds allocated from the County Transportation Committee to repair damaged roads, such as this road — Clairmont Drive — which tops the Department of Transportation’s list.
Millions more than usual are going into road repairs this year, but officials aren’t sure how far those dollars can go amid increased costs.
On Thursday, the Greenwood County Transportation Committee heard funding requests from municipal governments and the state Department of Transportation. The CTC distributes recurring and one-time state funds to these groups in order to fund road work.
This year, the CTC has $3,833,275 after distributing a required amount back to the state. Demand outstrips supply, though. On Thursday, local governments asked for more than $12 million.
These requests usually outpace the available funding, but governments were eager to expand their list of roads to work on to take advantage of one-time funds the state is offering this year.
DOT’s $7 million list includes four roads within the Druid Hills subdivision and more than six miles of Martin Town Road, from U.S. 25 to U.S. 178. Greenwood city’s list has 59 items, and at the top are Jones, McDowell and Leonard streets; Shadowood Lane; and Kentucky, Southern and Vine avenues — a total of about $1.5 million.
“We’re going to get away from the crack-fill, and go into the deep patch and 1 1/2 inch resurfacing,” city Public Works Director Erek Leary said.
The county’s nearly $3.8 million list includes 52 roads. Topping the list are Bent Creek Road, Tuscany Lane, Mountain Shore Drive and Old Brickyard Road, with Pucketts Ferry and Hunters Creek subdivisions having the most roads targeted.
Even with these 52 roads, county Public Works Director Rob Russian said they only cover about 25 miles of the county’s 325-mile road system.
“I’d get on my knees if I had to and beg for every penny,” Russian jokingly said to the CTC. “Obviously we’re pleased with whatever the committee allocates, but we need to get on a more regular repaving and repair schedule.”
Part of the challenge in fixing roads is that funding hasn’t kept pace with the rising cost.
“Even though we’re getting all this grand additional money, it’s probably not going to go much further because of the additional costs,” said CTC Chairman Calhoun Mays III. “It’s not just the cost of asphalt, but of transportation and labor costs. ... What I gathered from (a recent meeting with DOT), we’re not expecting a change to that in the foreseeable future.”
While the CTC heard requests Thursday, it will consider them further at a meeting next month and likely make its funding decisions in June.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.
