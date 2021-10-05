Michael Gaskin was about ready to put away his reams of records.
As executive director of Greenwood County First Steps — a local partnership of the state First Steps to School Readiness program — Gaskin and his board of directors came under scrutiny after a 2019 financial audit raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest between Greenwood and Abbeville’s First Steps groups and a non-profit Gaskin led.
Since then, the two First Steps partnerships presented and enacted plans to correct all eight items of concern that arose from the state First Steps office. However, the local groups are still barred from applying for competitive state grants, and a recently published report from the state Office of the Inspector General has brought new attention to the issue from local legislators.
Greenwood County First Steps is a local nonprofit and partnership of the state’s early childhood education readiness initiative. It provides programs and services for children from birth to age 5.
The state First Steps organization requested the Office of the State Inspector General look into the Greenwood and Abbeville county First Steps groups after a 2019 audit raised concerns about conflicts of interest between them and a nonprofit headed by Gaskin called the Social Change Initiative, among other matters.
The Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps groups moved into the same office in 2011 to reduce costs, though they continue to operate as independent nonprofits. That year, Gaskin founded Social Change Initiative and served as its CEO, and between 2008 and 2021 continued as head of Greenwood County First Steps while also leading workshops for the Abbeville County First Steps.
Angela Pruitt, who has been Abbeville’s First Steps executive director since 2001, also served as program director for SCI between 2012 and 2014, and as SCI’s CFO from 2016 to 2019, the OIG report said.
In a 2019 financial audit, auditors noted there appeared to be conflicts of interest with both nonprofit heads also working for SCI while it was making in-kind contributions to both local First Steps groups, totaling more than $300,000.
The OIG’s report detailed the office’s investigation into these relationships, along with Gaskin’s dual-employment with both First Steps partnerships. Gaskin oversaw at least one contract while heading GCFS and SCI, and Pruitt managed at least one contract while over ACFS and serving as CFO at Gaskin’s nonprofit. Additionally, the OIG report said three GCFS board members and one ACFS board member served concurrently on the SCI board, voting on issues that affected employees of both organizations.
“Gaskin’s executive leadership of GCFS and his own non-profit, SCI, blurred the lines of oversight and decision-making, which the SC First Steps grant agreement and bylaws specifically prohibited,” the OIG report said. “The participation of GCFS and ACFS Board members serving concurrently on the SCI Board blurred the lines even further.”
GCFS has since cut any ties to SCI, which Gaskin said was helping fill the gaps in First Steps’ services. First Steps provides services for children up to age five, but SCI was allowing them to offer group workshops for children up to age 19, he said.
Gaskin said he’s asked the state First Steps to provide conflict of interest training, but the local partnership hasn’t been given or offered that. He said the state First Steps grant agreement requires partnerships to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, but he said he didn’t see his concurrent roles with GCFS and SCI or the groups’ shared board members as conflicts.
“Who can better understand First Steps than a First Steps board member,” Gaskin asked.
Since GCFS cut ties with SCI, the board voted in October 2020 to increase Gaskin’s salary by $7,500 and increase his fringe benefits for him to continue providing those workshops as a GCFS employee. The OIG report said nothing in the First Steps provisions prohibited Gaskin from working for both Greenwood and Abbeville First Steps, although it did find he didn’t submit time sheets for his dual employment from 2018-21.
Time sheets were submitted in Gaskin’s name from July 2020-February 2021, but they contained inaccurate information. In an interview with the OIG, Pruitt said she created time sheet documents without Gaskin seeing or signing them that mistakenly inflated the hours Gaskin worked.
Gaskin said his time working for Greenwood was logged correctly, and now the two groups use a new reporting form that includes his hours spent working for Abbeville’s First Steps.
The OIG’s report detailed its investigation into a number of concerns, but ultimately said communication and documentation were key to resolving each of the issues.
“The lack of proper documentation by the Boards, inaccurate time sheets, and failure to adhere to the provisions of the grant agreement and partnership bylaws only exacerbated the scrutiny of the partnerships and their relationship with SCI,” the report concluded. “This problem is not insurmountable, but it requires a focused effort on part of the local partnerships and the SC First Steps office to resolve matters to the benefit of those most affected by these shortfalls — the children (future students) of Greenwood and Abbeville counties.”
ReactionsThe Greenwood County Legislative Delegation briefly discussed the OIG report Monday morning during a meeting at the Greenwood County Library. State Sen. Billy Garrett said lawmakers would take the report under advisement as they had not yet read it and they needed time to study the report’s findings.
As the legislative delegation, Garrett said they’re able to appoint four members to the local First Steps board. A representative of GCFS was not present for Monday’s meeting.
“I’m disappointed at the findings,” Garrett said. “I’m disappointed in the sense that our children are not going to be entitled to their fair share, what they should have been entitled to if we had not had these problems.”
State Sen. Mike Gambrell said having only read the executive summary of the report, he was reserving his opinion. He did want to see the local First Steps partnerships back on track and once again eligible to apply for competitive grants from the state organization.
“I’m disappointed and concerned,” state Rep. John McCravy said. “I’m waiting for them to be transparent and give us a record of their bank statements for the last five years.”
McCravy said he requested these financial records of Gaskin at a July legislative delegation meeting. While Gaskin said he didn’t remember the request, he said he hadn’t received any direct, written request for those records, which he said McCravy could acquire easily.
For Gaskin’s part, he said the OIG’s report was as fair as could be expected. He appreciated the thoroughness of the OIG staff and their willingness to sit down for interviews with him and other local First Steps staff and board members. The scrutiny, however, has harmed the services the nonprofit is supposed to provide.
“I think it has caused a lot of damage for Greenwood County First Steps. A lot of the work we’ve done, it feels like we have to start over,” he said. “I think a lot of this could have been cleared up a long time ago with a sit-down.”
He said the Greenwood and Abbeville partnerships have stuck by their corrective action plans, and have made internal changes to address the documentation concerns raised by the state First Steps office prior to the OIG’s report.
Despite that, Gaskin said both local partnerships are still barred from applying for competitive state grants. In an email to Gaskin, state First Steps Chief Partnership Officer Derek Cromwell said the group had unresolved corrective actions and won’t be eligible for those competitive grants until June 30, 2022 at the earliest.
“We did what we’re supposed to do,” Gaskin said. “Stopping Greenwood from getting funding is only hurting the children of Greenwood County, and the whole intent of this is to throw darts at Michael Gaskin. The question is why.”
Pruitt said the Abbeville partnership will be leaving the Greenwood office in January, physically separating the two agencies. She said she was glad the OIG’s investigation was over and said the Abbeville partnership has done all it was supposed to do. She said she was unsure why the two local groups are being barred from applying for competitive grants still.
Gaskin said he was frustrated with many aspects of how this matter was handled by the state First Steps organization and the local legislative delegation. The first time he was approached about the delegation’s concerns was when they asked him to answer questions at a July meeting.
“They never contacted me about First Steps,” Gaskin said. “The only time I went before them was when they had that lynching at the library ... Nobody can convince me this is not political. That should have been a simple sit-down.”
Gaskin said the continued scrutiny over issues the organization has already worked to correct through its corrective action plan only serves to harm the programs it provides for children. He was ready to put his records, binders and copies of correspondences away, but said he thinks these ongoing issues are part of a personal campaign against him.
“I don’t know if I’m through with this if I’m being honest with you,” he said.