State releases school report cards. Here's how Lakelands schools were rated By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Oct 18, 2022

Standardized testing results and overall school ratings are available through the S.C. Report Cards released by the state Department of Education and the Education Oversight Committee."I commend the effort of South Carolina educators and students," EOC Executive Director Matthew Ferguson said in a news release."These results beat all expectations of what was thought possible while living through the COVID disruptions."The report cards contain individual school ratings for the first time since 2019.After analyzing the data and reaching out to school districts, the Index-Journal will have a more comprehensive look at how local districts were graded.In the meantime, here's how Lakelands schools were rated:Abbeville County School DistrictLong Cane Primary: not ratedCherokee Trail Elementary: excellentDiamond Hill Elementary: excellentJohn C. Calhoun Elementary: averageWestwood Elementary: averageWright Middle School: averageAbbeville High School: averageDixie High School: excellentGreenwood CountySchool District 50Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary: excellentEleanor S. Rice Elementary: averageEarly Childhood and Montessori: not ratedHodges Elementary: goodLakeview Elementary: averageMathews Elementary: excellentMerrywood Elementary: excellentPinecrest Elementary: below averageWoodfields Elementary: averageBrewer Middle: averageNorthside Middle: averageWestview Middle goodEmerald High: averageGreenwood High: averageGreenwood CountySchool District 51Ware Shoals Primary: averageWare Shoals Middle: excellentWare Shoals High: averageGreenwood CountySchool District 52Ninety Six Primary: not ratedNinety Six Elementary: averageEdgewood Middle: goodNinety Six High: goodMcCormick County School DistrictMcCormick Elementary: below averageMcCormick Middle: below averageMcCormick High: average Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Tags Report Card School Rating Education Education Oversight Committee District Matthew Ferguson Expectation