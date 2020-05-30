A month after reopening, Lake Greenwood State Park is seeing the same number of visitors as it would during a normal, coronavirus-free summer.
The state's parks opened back up May 1 after being closed to the public since late March, and at first Lake Greenwood State Park Manager Fayette Yenny said there was a rush of daily admissions.
"Especially on our weekdays, you know we're always busy on the weekends anyways," she said. "We typically book out every weekend on a normal basis, and we're still booking out every weekend now."
Camping spots were and are about fully booked each weekend, and she said with so many people out of work and children out of school, the park made for a good destination to get outdoors while still practicing social distancing.
Now, a month later, things have slowed to their normal rate, with a slight uptick on weekends, Yenny said. The park has a capacity restriction, but Yenny said its size makes it hard to believe that restriction would come into play.
"We're pretty spread out here, with five different peninsulas for people to spread out on, so we really haven't had to close the gates to limit the number of visitors," she said.
In the time between closing the park and reopening, Yenny said park rangers noticed some of the animals getting a bit braver than usual. Given less traffic through the park, she said it was easier to spot animals out and about.
"I might see a fox run by, or more rabbits out by the bushes because there weren't any people out to scare them off," she said. "Our staff still did work even though the park was closed, so we were still running equipment like mowers and weed eaters that would scare them, though."
While parks were closed, wildlife management areas and heritage preserves run by the state Department of Natural Resources remained open for the most part.
Ken Forrester, a wildlife technician at the Jocassee Gorges site in Pickens and Oconee counties, said the location saw a massive spike in the number of people visiting the property. Close to 400 vehicles came through on one of the busiest weekends, which he attributed to the state parks being closed. Even with parks reopening, because of capacity limits Forrester said DNR sites are still getting their overflow.
Yenny said she and her staff are happy to see people getting out to enjoy what the state park has to offer, and added that picnic shelters will reopen Monday. Playground equipment, she said, will remain closed until further notice.
At the Ninety Six National Historic Site, the visitors center and restrooms are still closed to the public, but the trail remains open.