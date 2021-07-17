Renters in Greenwood County owe an estimated $6.2 million in rent debt, and when the month ends renters won’t have a federal moratorium to protect them from eviction for failure to pay.
The U.S. has been under a variety of residential eviction moratoriums since March 2020 to protect people from being evicted who were economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control extended its federal moratorium through July 31, but it’s intended to be the final extension.
More than 176,000 households are behind on rent in South Carolina, according to the National Equity Atlas, which uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau and other community surveys. Since the start of 2021, the state Housing Finance and Development Authority has been trying to get federal dollars out to renters in need.
“We know people need help as soon as possible, and we’re working to distribute funds through two programs,” said Chris Winston, media and market engagement manager at S.C. Housing.
The S.C. Stay program disbursed about $5 million since February to renters through federal Housing and Urban Development grants, and now S.C. Stay Plus is offering money from the U.S. treasury department. More than $1 million are going out each week to renters, landlords and utility companies, all in service of keeping a roof over people’s heads, Winston said.
To apply for the S.C. Stay Plus program, visit schousing.com or call 800-476-0412, where an operator can help walk callers through the application process. The program is designed to give financial help to people whose ability to pay was affected by COVID-19, and Winston said S.C. Housing made the application easier recently by updating how many documents are required to apply. Now applicants can self-testify that they’ve been affected by COVID-19, rather than needing to find documents to prove the effect.
“It’s just become more of a source of anxiety for our applicants,” Winston said. “I had to stay at home to take care of my kids, I lost my job, those are some of the reasons that might apply.”
Housing officials are confused by the low number of applications, he said. Only 133 people in Greenwood County had applied as of Monday. S.C. Housing expected about 2,500 low to moderate-income rental households are struggling with monthly payments in Greenwood, even without the pandemic. Abbeville and McCormick counties have also shown fewer applications than expected.
A lot of people struggling to pay rent may end up making their payments before evictions hit, but Winston said many may go without other necessities in their lives to cover the cost of housing.
It’s difficult to predict what will happen once the federal moratorium is lifted — even in the narrow spans where a moratorium didn’t protect from evictions, attorney Adam Protheroe with S.C. Appleseed Legal Justice Center said many landlords didn’t file eviction notices. That could change dramatically in August.
“The trigger for filing eviction, for a lot of landlords it doesn’t take much,” he said. “Relief is in the pipeline, but those dollars aren’t often getting in people’s hands soon enough.”
For people behind on rent, the first step is to talk with the landlord. Not every landlord files eviction notices automatically after their deadlines, and they might be willing to work with tenants who are behind on a payment. Filing for eviction in court costs about $30, but Protheroe said ousting one tenant and finding another can be costly for landlords, so they might be willing to negotiate.
If a tenant is served an eviction notice, they have 10 days to either move out or ask the court for an eviction hearing. Protheroe urged tenants to find an attorney and see if they have a case to argue in court. S.C. Legal Services offers free and reduced-cost legal help for people, and Protheroe said he used to work for them.
To apply for legal help, visit sclegal.org or call 888-346-5592.
He urged anyone behind on rent or who is about to fall behind to apply for S.C. Housing’s rental assistance program now because the best way to resolve an eviction case is to pay the owed rent.
Often landlords will drop the eviction process when they receive payment, but Protheroe said tenants can’t ignore an eviction notice just because they pay. If eviction paperwork is filed with the court, he said the filed paperwork can end up being lodged as a court record saying the tenant was evicted, even if the eviction papers are never served and the tenant isn’t kicked out.
It’s a legal gray area, he said — he doesn’t think future landlords can deny housing access because of a previous eviction, but he said it has happened. Follow up with any court-filed documents to avoid having an eviction on record, he said.