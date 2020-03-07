As the total number of coronavirus cases globally climbs toward 100,000, state officials are working hand in hand with the CDC to prevent the spread of the illness and monitor anyone at a high risk of having contracted it.
This new coronavirus was first detected in China but has since spread to almost 70 locations internationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Jan. 30, the World Health Organization called the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, but what’s being done in South Carolina to detect any possible cases and reduce the likelihood of the disease spreading?
“We are currently monitoring 13 individuals who are not sick but who have either traveled to an area impacted by the virus, have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or who meet other criteria for risk,” said Laura Renwick, DHEC media representative. “We monitor them for 14 days after their last contact or exposure to check for the development of COVID-19 symptoms.”
Because of privacy restrictions, Renwick said she can’t share information about any of the individuals being monitored, including their locations. Across the state, 49 people had been monitored as of Friday, and all five people tested for the virus showed negative results.
On Friday night, DHEC released a statement that the agency is investigating two possible cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. The presumptive positive cases are not linked. One case is located in Kershaw County and one case is located in Charleston County.
One patient is an elderly adult female from Kershaw County who has been hospitalized and is in isolation.
A second patient is an adult female from Charleston County who recently traveled to France and Italy. The patient did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.
Mark Hyatt, representative for Self Regional Medical Center, said the hospital hasn’t tested anyone for COVID-19 as of Thursday, and that the staff has implemented the CDC-recommended screening tool at all registration areas to help identify any high-risk patients.
Among the CDC’s recommendations to hospitals is to reduce unnecessary face-to-face healthcare visits by exploring remote conferencing and telehealth options.
“Several major impacts can be anticipated during a severe outbreak that could affect the operations of healthcare facilities,” the CDC’s website said. “These include surges in patients seeking care, the potential for workforce absenteeism from personal or family illness, and effects from social distancing measures such as school closures.”
COVID-19’s effects on infected patients isn’t fully understood, with cases ranging from mild to severe. Anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure, an infected person may experience fever, coughing and shortness of breath, the CDC reported.
While work is underway to develop a vaccine, there currently isn’t one to prevent COVID-19. The best way to avoid infection is to avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid touching the face and wash hands often. The CDC also recommends cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces. To avoid possible transmission, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.
To see daily updates on state monitoring of the COVID-19 outbreak, visit the DHEC Coronavirus page at bit.ly/2vCF5gu.