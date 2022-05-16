While protesters in Washington argue over the future of women’s reproductive rights versus the rights of the unborn, South Carolina legislators are readying for the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
The Wade decision was a landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court opinion that established a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. The disclosure of a draft Supreme Court opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito, overturning the Roe decision has sparked protests and led Congress to debate a bill enshrining Roe’s protections into federal law.
While the U.S. House passed bill protecting abortion rights, Democrats in the Senate were blocked by a Republican filibuster.
Meanwhile, in Columbia, South Carolina legislators are watching closely to see how a potential overturning of Roe could affect the legal challenge to the state’s “Fetal Heartbeat” act. Passed into law last year, the heartbeat law would ban abortions after about six weeks. It was challenged in court by a coalition including Planned Parenthood and the ACLU, and a federal judge issued an injunction keeping the law from going into affect.
S.C. Rep. John McCravy, an outspoken supporter of the heartbeat law, said he didn’t expect the federal 4th Circuit court to uphold the heartbeat law. If the Supreme Court publishes the Alito draft opinion overturning Roe, however, he said he expects the injunction against the state law will be lifted.
“If it is, we will be coming back to Columbia right away to figure out what our laws on abortion will be, and I believe we will ban abortion in South Carolina,” he said. “This is a matter that never should have been taken away from the states to begin with.”
McCravy said the legislature’s session closed with a sine die resolution — a Latin term translated as “without day.” A sine die agreement sets the terms under which the legislature can reconvene after its session closes. It’s mainly used for budget discussions, but McCravy said they included the pending Supreme Court decision as one of the reasons the legislature could continue its work.
“I hope that will not happen, because I’ve always felt a woman should have a choice over what to do with her body,” said state Rep. Anne Parks.
Parks said she wasn’t hopeful that there’s any recourse for protecting the reproductive rights Roe guarded for half a century if the Supreme Court publishes its draft opinion as written. To fellow pro-abortion supporters, she said she didn’t know what to say. She encouraged people upset over the leaked draft to voice their opinions publicly.
“I don’t know what to tell them, really. That’s a decision being made by the Supreme Court, and I don’t know what we could do to change their minds,” she said.
As to the release of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion itself, McCravy said it’s the kind of premature release that can jeopardize the judicial process. He worked for two years as a staff attorney for the state Supreme Court.
“There’s no greater breach of ethics,” he said. “To leak an opinion, that would have been unthinkable in the court that I worked for.”
The draft’s leak sparked protests and demonstrations in Washington, D.C. by people supporting Roe’s overturning and by those who seek to see its protections stay. In Greenwood, people gathered at an Uptown Greenwood National Day of Prayer event last week shared their reactions to the draft opinion.
“Nine people shouldn’t determine the fate of millions of babies,” said Pastor David Evans of Calvary Chapel Greenwood. “It should return to the states and let the people vote.”
“It will be an answer to prayer,” said Pastor Terry Bailey, of South Greenwood Church. “If we put it to the states, we can appeal to our state legislatures to pass laws.”
Despite the six-week abortion ban from the fetal heartbeat bill passing February 2021 in South Carolina, because of the federal injunction against it there has been no change in access to abortion care in South Carolina.
“Currently, women in South Carolina can legally terminate a pregnancy for any reason up to 19 weeks ‘post-conception,’ which is the same as 21 weeks gestational age using the best obstetric estimate,” said Dr. Amy Crockett, a physician with Prisma Health Upstate and chairwoman of the South Carolina section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
ACOG is the largest professional organization for obstetrician-gynecologist physicians and other providers of women’s health care. It represents more than 500 OB/GYN physicians in South Carolina.
As a physician specializing in care for women with high-risk pregnancies, Crockett said the practice of medicine shouldn’t be criminalized. More than a dozen states have passed abortion laws permitting jail sentences for doctors, according to Politifact.
“Medical decisions are personal, and should be made by patients in consultation with their physicians,” Crockett said. “Abortion is a safe medical intervention. The risk of maternal death from childbirth is 14 times higher than the risk of death from an abortion. South Carolina has one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the country.”
About 25% of women in the United States will access abortion care in their lifetime, Crockett said.
“Abortion is common medical intervention that improves the lives, health and well-being of those who need it,” she said.
Elective abortion procedures aren’t performed at Self Regional Medical Center, said Mark Hyatt, Self’s director of marketing and public relations. Most primary care and OB/GYN physicians in the area refer women seeking elective abortion procedures to clinics outside of the Lakelands.
“Given the heated (and sometimes violent) public debate over the abortion issue, we prefer to not disclose the names of these clinics,” Hyatt said in an email.