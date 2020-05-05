Eighty-six current members and two former members of the state Legislature have filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court case of Baker v Edwards in an effort to thwart abortion funding.
The case, on appeal from the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, originated from Gov. Henry McMaster’s order preventing abortion clinics from receiving taxpayer money. McMaster deemed businesses such as Planned Parenthood unqualified to receive Medicaid funding.
“We have seen federal district courts being involved in political decisions because they are exercising judicial activism,” said Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood. “We have seen a lot of federal district courts overturned in the Supreme Court.”
McCravy, who is the leader of the S.C. Legislative Family Caucus, joined in signing this brief hoping that the Supreme Court will overturn the lower court’s decision.
“Hopefully, this case will be another example of that.”
The brief highlights the issue of a state’s right to determine which medical providers are deemed qualified and can receive reimbursement from Medicaid.
It argues that South Carolina has strong public policy interest in promoting life and ensuring that taxpayer dollars are not spent to fund abortions.
“We need the executive and legislative to operate without improper interference from the judicial branch,” McCravy said.
South Carolina’s GOP congressional delegation also filed a separate brief that was joined by 130 members of Congress, including Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.