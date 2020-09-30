Three days after William Grimsley started his new job, his plans for it were railroaded by the coronavirus pandemic.
Grimsley was appointed state secretary of veterans’ affairs, with his first day at work being March 12. He had plans to visit each county’s veterans affairs offices to talk with staff and local veterans about the state’s new vision for a unified, standardized quality of service for those who served.
When the pandemic delayed his visit to each office, Grimsley had to start by thinking about what he wanted for statewide veterans services, then present his case in each area. On Tuesday, he made his way to Greenwood County’s veterans center to meet with members of the legislative delegations for Greenwood and Laurens counties, along with veterans and local veteran service officials.
“The average person doesn’t really understand us,” Grimsley said.
Many people, he said, have a perception of veterans as battling PTSD, drug addiction and homelessness as a consequence of trauma. Grimsley said while that definitely happens, it represents a small fraction of an already small demographic.
Since Sept. 11, 2001, less than 1% of the U.S. population has donned a military uniform, Grimsley said. Less than a third of the population can even qualify to join the service.
“And we’re competing for that one third with first responders, law enforcement, firefighters,” he said. “We all draw from the same pool.”
To that end, he said his role as head of a state veterans affairs division is to unify veterans services and opportunities across the state, and provide standards of care for veterans no matter what county serves them. These common sets of goals and tools will help more families and veterans process claims quicker.
He said he also wants to pull together existing entities and services aimed at veterans and unite them. Integrating these services will keep veterans from having to go to multiple sources for the help they need.
Grimsley shared that Greenwood’s veterans center has come a long way since the old county library was renovated into the modern center, hosting a museum and a monument plaza.
Outside in the plaza, veterans affairs head Rosalind Burke and friends of the veterans center surprised Burke’s predecessor, Carey Bolt, with a stone paver beside the memorial dedicated to his years of service in improving veterans services for Greenwood. Jim Dominick, former chairman of the Greenwood County Hall of Heroes, explained how about 10 years ago Bolt took on the project of renovating the old library into what it is today.
“A visionary stepped forward and said, ‘Give that to me,’” Dominick said.
With the help of veterans, clubs and the community, Bolt’s vision came true. Dominick said with all that work, he’s confident Grimsley had paid a visit to the best veterans affairs office in the state.
Bolt said the work wouldn’t have been possible without Burke and his staff. He now works in veterans affairs in Laurens County, but state Rep. John McCravy said Bolt played an integral role in inspiring the legislation that created Grimsley’s position. He approached McCravy and former state Rep. Mike Pitts about wanting a department of veterans affairs for the state — Pitts filed the bill that would push that forward, cosponsored by McCravy. Rep. Anne Parks was in the committee that passed it, and Rep. Doug Gilliam helped garner support for the bill.
“That man is the ticket,” Bolt said of Grimsley. “With his vision for veterans in this state, they win.”