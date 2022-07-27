“It breaks my heart to have to convene this.”

Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith was appalled at what seemed like indiscriminate violence when Keyiona Hill was shot and killed July 8. Police said she had been a patron at Uptown Bar and Grill when a man shot the business from outside, a bullet striking her.

