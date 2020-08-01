The State Election Commission’s voter education website has a new web address.
Voters will be able to access the election commission’s website at scvotes.gov.
“Voters will know when they see ‘scVOTES.gov,’ they have arrived at the official website of the S.C. State Election Commission,” a press release on the change said.
The commission has operated scVOTES.org for years.
“Having the .gov extension will help voters easily recognize the site as a trusted source of information,” the release said.
The .org domain extension will continue to exist indefinitely and will redirect visitors to the new address, the release said.