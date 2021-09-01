September brings with it the measure of student success during the 2020-21 school year through the state and district report cards.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its effects — not just sickness but things such as virtual learning and home life — are points of context that were discussed during a Tuesday press conference about the state report cards issued today.
The academic achievement portion of the report card measures performance by students on SC Ready testing in English and math for grades three through eight, as well as end-of-course assessments in English 1 and Algebra 1 courses. It also provides end-of-course scores for biology and US History and SCPASS scores for science, plus graduation rates and career- and college-readiness rates.
In the state, 42.6% of students met or exceeded expectations in English on SC Ready. In math, 37.3% met or exceeded expectations.
Statewide, 63% of students taking the end-of-course assessment for English 1 scored a C or higher. In Algebra 1, 46.8% scored a C or higher.
Abbeville County surpassed the state in all four English and math categories.
Greenwood school districts 50, 51 and McCormick County School District all fell below the state in the four categories.
Greenwood School District 52’s results were higher than the state percentage on the SC Ready results, but end-of-course assessments were lower than statewide.
State Superintendent Molly Spearman said Tuesday she isn’t shocked by the results, but is concerned with them.
The state department of education is working with districts to improve success, she said, and working in-house to streamline standards to prioritize things that must be taught in each grade level.
“Always we look at these results to see where the gaps are,” Spearman said.
“It helps us focus in on the particular grade levels, the particular districts and schools where additional resources need to be.”
Wednesday’s data comes with a note at the top of many of the pages regarding standardized testing in bold red font stating results in the report card shouldn’t be compared to previous years because of testing limitations with the pandemic.
“In addition, these results may be incomplete and may not be representative of the make-up of the State, district, or school population,” the note reads.
The participation rate statewide for the academic achievement assessments was 87.9%. Area districts had higher participation rates, between 94.8% to 98.9%.
Spearman talked about how COVID-19 has affected students differently around the state. Some might not have missed a single day of face-to-face instruction while others might not have reported to class all year, attending school virtually or working with pencil on paper. Some might have had COVID hit them or their families, or had parents lose jobs while others’ families weren’t affected and had a fairly normal year.
“It’s really, really difficult to take the context of these students’ lives away from this assessment data,” Spearman said.
“We gave a standardized test at the end of the year and it has given us some data but we have to look very closely at it and be willing to realize there’s additional support that has to be given to particular areas of the state,” she said.
During Tuesday’s video conference, Spearman was asked a question about districts that are currently moving to virtual instruction because of high COVID-19 cases and resultant quarantines, and the possible consequences that could cause in future test results.
“I’m extremely concerned,” she said, later referencing Tuesday’s hearing regarding mask mandates in schools.
“This is not what we wanted,” she said of the current COVID-19 situation, saying what was wanted was a normal school year. Children need to be back in school with their teachers, people need to vaccinated and wear their masks in schools, Spearman said.
She said she is saddened and almost at the point of anger that things are not happening as they should.
“So I’m extremely concerned that we are putting ourselves in a situation where schools are having to close and go virtual. That’s not what any of us wanted, it’s not what the local school folks wanted. We had prepared for a normal year and the resistance to get vaccinated, to follow all of the safety protocols, is not helping the situation.”
Abbeville County surpassed the state in all but two academic assessments, falling just a fraction of a percentage point short of the state percentages in SCPASS science and end-of-course scores in biology. Abbeville County’s graduation rate rose 3% from 2020 to 2021.
“Overall, we are very pleased that as a district we are at or above the state average in all academic areas,” said Abbeville Superintendent Mason Gary.
“While this is below where we were two years ago, we are focused on addressing learning gaps caused by COVID-19 absences and disruptions to learning. Going forward, our exceptional teachers, staff and leadership are committed to putting students first in their continued academic success.”
Greenwood School District 50 fell below the state in all academic categories. Superintendent Steve Glenn said the district was “nowhere close to where we want to be.”
He said he’s proud the district tested as many students as it did, “so we could actually see the learning loss our kids sustained over the course of COVID.” Of the 12-15% of students who were on virtual learning last year, Glenn said, very few performed well. That number started at about 35% virtual at the start of the year, so the district was fortunate to get some students back to school, he said.
“This thing’s going to turn, I promise you. It’s just going to take a little time,” Glenn said, adding that the district’s MAP testing scores, especially among kindergarteners, first- and second-graders did go up.
District 51 in Ware Shoals fell below the state in all academic assessments, but did see a higher graduation rate than last year — up to 84.1% in 2021 from 76.6% in 2020.
“We deeply appreciate the hard work of our students, staff and administration during the 2020-21 academic year,” said Daniel Crockett, chief academic officer.
“We are pleased to see our graduation rate continue to improve and we will use the results from the state assessments to refine our district’s approach to teaching and learning.”
District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward in Ninety Six said he was nervous about the results before they came in because the district was on hybrid for a lot of the year.
“But when the scores came in I was very proud of my faculty and staff for doing an outstanding job in adverse conditions and that shows that when you got people working hard, it doesn’t matter what kind of schedule you’re on,” he said.
The district will use the data as a sort of scoreboard for the year, and use it to see what the weaknesses and strengths are, he said.
McCormick County School District tested below the state percentages in all academic categories, with only 13.8% of the students meeting or exceeding expectations on the math portion of SC Ready.
“As we navigate through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to strive for excellence in providing a world class, personalized learning experience for all of our students,” said McCormick County Superintendent Jaime Hembree.
“While these results are not reflective of the high expectations we have for student achievement, we have put structures and systems in place and are laser-focused on best practices that will ensure our students’ success. We are pleased to see an increase in our high school graduation rate.”
McCormick’s graduation rate rose from 77.8% in 2020 to 81.1% in 2021.
More information about the state and district report cards can be found at ed.sc.gov.