Abbeville voices will have a wider audience as a Grassroots Tour visits Wednesday.

A legislative breakfast with officials from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. It will bring together business owners, elected officials and community leaders to discuss issues impacting businesses with the goal of shaping policy for 2023.

