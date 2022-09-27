Abbeville voices will have a wider audience as a Grassroots Tour visits Wednesday.
A legislative breakfast with officials from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. It will bring together business owners, elected officials and community leaders to discuss issues impacting businesses with the goal of shaping policy for 2023.
It is the first step in developing the state chamber’s competitiveness agenda, which it releases each January ahead of the legislative session, said Will Frierson, director of government affairs for the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. The goal is to improve the business climate in all communities.
The tour started Aug. 5 and continues through late October. Officials have visited North Augusta, Sumter, Bennettsville, Greenville and Cheraw.
“We’ve significantly expanded the tour this year with 46 local chambers of commerce participating, which we feel will benefit us as we advocate for the issues and policies laid out in the competitiveness agenda due to the fact that we will be able to point out to most legislators that the agenda was developed in consultation with either their local chamber or businesses within their district/county,” he said.
He said the tour thus far shows workforce is the No. 1 challenge facing businesses across the state.
Business leaders have been split on their view on the state of the national economy and its trajectory, but generally think the South Carolina economy is on solid footing and headed in the right direction, he said.
Frierson said people have reacted positively to the General Assembly’s efforts to improve competitiveness by cutting individual income and manufacturing property tax rates, providing technical college scholarships for critical-need jobs, increasing teacher starting salaries and making investments in the state’s infrastructure.
And they recognize the need for improvements to the tax system and investments steered toward improving the state’s workforce, Frierson said.
There are differing needs in communities that impact policies that local chambers either advocate for, or encourage the state chamber to do so, he said.
Employers are still dealing with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Frierson said the No. 1 issue going into the pandemic was a shortage of workers generally, and highly skilled workers specifically. That remains the case.
The pandemic changed work patterns and created opportunities for some to work at home even into the post-pandemic era, he said. Many businesses also changed hiring practices and now, for example, interview candidates virtually, a practice that is likely here to stay.
