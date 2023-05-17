MCCORMICK — The state’s top prosecutor paid a visit Monday to McCormick County to talk to area Republicans about state-level efforts to reform the courts and sue the federal government.
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson requested to speak before a group of Lakelands GOP members, and the local parties were happy to gather. The McCormick, Greenwood and Abbeville counties’ GOP groups convened Monday at the Lutheran Church by the Lake in Savannah Lakes Village to hear from the state’s attorney.
“It was kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing,” said Virginia Boyd, secretary of the Abbeville County GOP. “Lenee Lovejoy called us and told us about it, and of course we started contacting others. ... We’re trying to get all Republicans to come together.”
Wilson, driving in from Columbia, said he was grateful for the opportunity to update the area’s Republicans on matters of judicial appointment and answer some questions. By the end of the night, he also said he was grateful that it was the only group he’s spoken to recently not to ask about the Alex Murdaugh trial.
After talking about his role as chief prosecutor in criminal cases and representative for the state in civil cases, he dove into judicial selection. He said the way South Carolina selects its judges is fundamentally flawed and in need of systemic change.
Family court, circuit, appellate and supreme court judges are selected through the same process: The Judicial Merit Selection Commission. This 10-member board is appointed by a handful of legislators, and six of the 10 members are sitting legislators.
People wanting to apply for a judgeship submit their applications to the JMSC. Regardless of how many applicants there are for a position, the commission narrows it down to three candidates. Those three candidates are referred to the general assembly, which votes on the appointee to serve.
Judges can’t be removed unless they commit an impeachable crime, and Wilson said the state Legislature has an oversized sway in who ends up a judge.
“There’s supposed to be three branches of government, and we all learned in civics in school those three branches are supposed to check each other,” he said.
Many legislators are lawyers, and some practice in front of judges they vote on. Whether a judge rules for or against a lawyer-legislator, Wilson said the relationship can affect decisions.
“The system is optically bad and systemically flawed,” he said.
While the JMSC is in the state’s constitution and unlikely to change, Wilson advocated for the state eliminating the three-candidate cap; instead, the JMSC should allow the Legislature to vote from a pool of all qualified applicants, not just a select three.
He also called for “retention elections” that would allow the Legislature to call a judge up for a vote again mid-term.
“I’ve had certain members tell me ‘My constituents aren’t that concerned about this,’” Wilson said. “They need to hear from their constituents that this is an important issue.”
Wilson said during his overlap as attorney general with Barack Obama’s second term as president, he brought about 60 lawsuits against the Obama administration. So far, he’s brought more than 70 against the Biden administration. Among them, he said he’s sued to oppose the ending of Title 42, the previous set of immigration restrictions on the southern border, along with suing over federal energy policy regarding oil and gas pipelines.
While taking questions, it was clear McCormick County residents were curious about one thing — what could Wilson do about the perception that a China-based company is plotting to purchase lots in Savannah Lakes Village.
A previous deal between a subsidiary of China-based AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. had agreed to pay $28 million to SLV Windfall Group in February to buy property in the area. That deal had since been canceled, and a new agreement was struck between SLVW and America-based Nassau Enterprise LLC, although residents have expressed worry that Nassau has ties to AnPac.
Multiple people asked Wilson what he could do to investigate the matter and assuage locals’ fears of Chinese influence. One woman asked Wilson if he could prevent the incoming company from creating its own police force, while others voiced fears that a Chinese company owning property in McCormick County could threaten the cyber security hub of Fort Gordon, Georgia.
Wilson said there’s little he can do; it’s not against the law for a company to buy property.
“Just because somebody says that China owns a company that owns another American company and they’re buying property — I need something more than that,” he said.
A state Senate bill left under review by a House committee would have halted the original sale by banning corporations controlled by a “foreign adversary” from buying property in the state.
Wilson said if that bill passed, he’d defend it, but there’s insufficient evidence to suggest criminal activity and launch a state grand jury investigation into the SLV deal. One resident asked Wilson to alert the U.S. Department of Defense about the prior deal, and Wilson said he would pass the information on to contacts in the National Guard, among others.
When asked if he’d be running for governor when McMaster’s seat is up for election in 2026, Wilson said he only plans for about two years out. He’ll announce his next steps after the 2024 election, he said.