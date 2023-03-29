The state abortion ban will soon be back under consideration.
The proposed bill, H.3774, was approved in the state House of Representatives on Feb. 16 by a vote of 77-31. It’s now awaiting review in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee, which reconvenes today, although the abortion bill is not on their agenda.
This bill serves as a compromise after the heated special session debate last year following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade. Republican lawmakers were split on allowing exceptions for abortions in the case the pregnancy was the result of incest or rape, or the fetus had a fatal anomaly.
On Jan. 5, the state Supreme Court held the previous six-week abortion ban signed by Gov. Henry McMaster was unconstitutional. H.3774 is the resulting legislation, a bill designed to address the legal trouble over the six-week ban by banning abortions outright.
The exceptions Republicans agreed to include also cover performing a medical procedure deemed necessary to prevent the patient’s death, substantial risk of death or substantial physical impairment.
State Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, has spearheaded the state’s efforts to ban abortions, introducing the fetal heartbeat bill that passed previously and the current bill. He had no interest in adding the exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal anomalies, but said it was a compromise Republicans in the Senate said they needed to pass the bill.
“I don’t believe we should discriminate against children on the basis of how they were conceived,” he said of the rape and incest exceptions. “It’s in the Senate’s hands now.”
The previous attempts to ban abortion in South Carolina met with criticism from leading reproductive health experts, and many of their criticisms were not addressed in the new bill.
Vice chair of the state section of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, Dr. Dawn Bingham, testified in 2021 that the six-week ban prevented pregnancies before many women can know they are pregnant, or if the fetus has lethal anomalies.
“Laws restricting abortion are not based in medical evidence, but rather political rhetoric,” she wrote in a 2021 letter. “By supporting or enacting legislation that forces women to carry a pregnancy, this legislation is actively denying a woman’s future in exchange for one that is scripted for her by the state, thus denying her humanity and free choice to make health care decisions.”
She said abortion care should be a decision made in consultation with families, loved ones and physicians; the Legislature had no place in it. She said South Carolina ranked 42nd in the nation on maternal mortality rates, and the need or desire for women to seek abortion care will not go away because of a law.
“These types of bills will only serve to increase the rate of unsafe abortion, particularly for those women without the means to travel out of South Carolina for abortion care,” she said.
The current bill makes violation of it a felony, with maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $10,000 fine. It also opens up medical providers to civil liability, allowing the patient, their parents or guardians, a prosecutor or even the Attorney General to make a separate civil claim against them.
The bill also revokes the license of any practitioner who violates this law, though it protects people receiving or seeking an abortion from criminal or civil liability.
In a joint statement in 2022, ACOG leadership, backed by the American College of Surgeons, the state chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the state Oncology Society said the law served to “embed a fear of criminalization into the patient-physicians relationship, potentially delaying care until a pregnancy related medical condition becomes much more dangerous for vulnerable women.”
These critics also decried a reporting requirement for cases of rape and incest that they said strips patients of their privacy and risks re-traumatizing of vulnerable women. The bill requires physicians, after informing the patient ahead of time, to report allegations of rape or incest to the local sheriff, including the patient’s name and contact information. It also requires the physician to save a DNA sample of the fetal remains so the sheriff can collect it as evidence.
In their 2022 letter, ACOG representatives said they predicted life expectancy for women will go down, and the cost of medical insurance would rise alongside an abortion ban.
H.3774 is a compromise bill, and some officials are eager for the next step. Rep. Jordan Pace, R-Berkeley, called it a “first down, not the endpoint, not a game-winner.” He supports a bill opening pregnant people to criminal liability for terminating a pregnancy.
“It at least won’t make South Carolina a destination state for abortions,” he said.
In 2021, 6,279 abortions were performed in South Carolina according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. More than 99% of them performed before 14 weeks.
Of the 11 abortions performed in 2021 between 20-23 weeks of pregnancy, nine were for a fatal fetal anomaly and the other two were medical emergencies — reasons were not listed for abortions performed before 20 weeks.
More than a ban
The abortion ban that passed in the House and is under consideration in the Senate isn’t the only abortion-related legislation this year. Other bills that lacked the traction to move forward have languished in committees or their respective legislative bodies.
Democratic efforts to protect abortion access saw little movement. Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, and Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, proposed constitutional amendments protecting bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom. Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, proposed a bill that would provide a framework for limited legal abortions and expand Medicare to offer pre- and post-natal care.
Sen. Billy Garrett, R-McCormick, had his own abortion ban bill. He serves on the Medical Affairs Committee that will consider the House ban. He did not respond to requests for comment.
H.3549 garnered national attention. Called the “Prenatal Equal Protection Act,” it sought to give unborn fetuses equal criminal protection under state law. That means making pregnant people who seek an abortion and medical providers liable for homicide.
Unlike the House abortion ban, it doesn’t offer blanket protection from liability to the pregnant person, rather offers a legal defense for them if they sought an abortion because of “threat of imminent death or great bodily injury.” Nine representatives who signed on as sponsors for the bill had their names removed from the sponsor list.
Rep. Brian Lawson, R-Cherokee, was one who pulled his name from the bill.
“Originally I had a constituent reach out about that bill, about co-sponsoring it,” he said. “But the criminalization of the mother, that’s why I pulled my support of the bill.”
If it gets amended to remove that element, Lawson said he would add his name back.
Rep. David O’Neal, R-York, said he voted no to the House abortion ban because of its exceptions for rape, incest and fetal anomaly. He’s a sponsor of H.3549, which he said is dead in the water, but he supports because of its lack of exceptions.
“It was kind of a protest vote,” he said of his no vote. “I hate to say ‘compromise’ when it comes to abortion, but we’ll have to meet somewhere in the middle.”
McCravy has been one of the state’s most active voices for abortion restriction and said criminal penalties have been a keystone of debate among Republicans.
“To what extent should we apply criminal penalties and intent to women, against women,” he said. “I think the majority of Republicans in this state believe we should fall down on the side of mercy for women.”