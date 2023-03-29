SC State House

The state abortion ban will soon be back under consideration.

The proposed bill, H.3774, was approved in the state House of Representatives on Feb. 16 by a vote of 77-31. It’s now awaiting review in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee, which reconvenes today, although the abortion bill is not on their agenda.

