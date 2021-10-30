It’s been an exciting time at the Starz24 Teen Center.
Center Director Justo Chalaire said since he joined the team there in June the job of providing after-school programs for the teens has been a challenge, but the focus has been on their academic and personal success. On Friday, though, thy were there for fun.
Friday featured a Halloween Costume Party for the students attending the teen center. The building was decorated with cobwebs, balloons scattered across the floor. Games such as “water pong” and flip-cup tic-tac-toe gave students a chance for some friendly competition while spooky songs played over the room’s speakers. Though not many were in costume, those who did dress up were playing their parts.
“The enthusiasm is just incredible,” Chalaire said.
Each day, students come after school for tutoring and activities. The teen center has partnered with Greenwood County School District 50 to provide bussing for students, so they don’t have to figure out transportation on their own. Chalaire said transportation is often the biggest barrier to getting teens there.
“They come in and tutoring and homework is the first thing, then we have some open time for games,” he said. “Once they finish dinner, we move onto something called ‘Real Talk.’”
Similar to group therapy sessions, sometimes these Real Talk sessions are about talking through interpersonal struggles. Other times, it’s a chance to get community guests to come and talk with teens about various topics. Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin has come twice to talk with students about the law, and on Wellness Wednesdays, Chalaire said he talks with teens about their physical and mental wellbeing.
“That was what I did a lot of during my last job, so I thought I’d bring some of that here,” he said.
For Latinx Heritage Month, the teen center had Latin locals come in to talk about their culture and answer questions the students had. Peer mentors help guide younger students, and they stay active with kickball, basketball, soccer and other games.
About 132 students are registered with the teen center, said Boys & Girls Club of the Lakelands Executive Director Sabrina Miller.
“I think this teen center really has the opportunity to reach kids in these middle grades,” she said. “Kids vote with their feet. There’s a steady group of 30 to 35 of them that come every day. With that, we know that they would not be coming if they didn’t want to come.”
Amenities such as laundry machines get used regularly, and staff work to help teens with their anxieties and personal concerns while providing a meal for them every night.
“We think it’s a well-rounded place where we can meet a variety of needs,” she said.
Volunteer tutors and mentors are always needed, she said. To learn about the local Boys & Girls Club, visit lakelands.begreat.club or call 864-942-5662.
“It’s just amazing to see the community come together to help this group that didn’t really have the focus on them,” she said.