NINETY SIX — After sparse attendance at the start, cooler weather brought crowds to Ninety Six Town Park for the 14th annual South Carolina Festival of Stars.
Justin Parker, town tourism and events director, said several hundred people crowded the park grounds Friday night for the festival. The biggest crowds are always Friday evening and Saturday, he said. Although Saturday afternoon was overcast and with occasional drops of rain, it was cooler. Parker gestured to small groups of people milling around the vendor tables and food stations.
Parker was right. As the sun went down, the crowd grew into the hundreds, then thousands.
He had good cause to think the crowds would pick up. Parker carried two cellphones and took calls on both of them from people wanting to know about ticket prices and what kind of amusement rides were on site.
Rides were up and running with children running from one to the next.
Their smiles are what has kept Gerald Mullinax in the business. He helped run the giant slide. He’s been working with rides for 34 years since he was 17 years old, he said.
He actually retired when he turned 45. It lasted six months.
“Watching the kids smile makes me happy,” he explained. Midway Rides sets up rides in several places in South Carolina. He recalled occasionally visiting carnivals when his family could afford it.
Today, not everybody can afford to go to Six Flags or Carowinds, he said.
Car fans were out in force as the Rock ‘n’ Roll Cruisers brought dozens of vehicles ranging from Model T’s to Corvettes to the downtown area. Owners strolled through the area, checking out other vehicles and talking to their owners.
Greg Pollard of Hodges, however, set a chair in the shade and soaked up the sun beside “Ole Red,” a bare-bones vehicle that features just the frame, albeit with shiny red color, as befitting its name.
It’s a comfortable ride, he said, although Pollard noted that he can get hot when he stops the car. He bought the bare frame and spent up to a year putting everything else in, including a glittering red paint job that glistens when the sun is out.
“It’s a never-ending saga,” he said of his car. “It’s always something ... like all the other cars out here.” But when somebody comes over he can say, “I did it. That’s me.”
Some vehicles, however, are probably better ideas on paper than in the real world. A Georgia man who identified himself as “Johnny Insane,” brought a Corvette Stingray to the show. It was distinguished by a beautiful shade of dark blue and an engine assembly that towered over the vehicle.
When driving it to a trailer to protect it from possible rainfall, the vehicle lurched, choked and belched smoked. The man claimed he later had a conversation with a law enforcement official who said, “I’ll let you go this time.”