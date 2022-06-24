NINETY SIX — Feeling the burn comes easily at the Festival of Stars.
Vendors displayed wares ranging from jewelry and food to make-up and accessories. The most in-demand commodity, however, was shade as people crowded under canvas tents and trees to escape Friday afternoon’s 90+ degree temperatures.
Rides were closed until 5 p.m. to avoid problems from the heat. Vendors were still opening their booths. An ice cream vendor seemed to be getting the most attention from the few attendees who walked into Ninety Six Town Park.
One attendee recalled experiencing heat sickness at a previous festival. He sat down underneath a large tent with his wife while their dog, Diamond, took an occasional sip of water, but mostly curled up with his mother.
The free event kicked off Wednesday with music and rides. It continues today, along with up to 100 arts and crafts and food vendors, a parade and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. to conclude the festival.
Today’s activities kick off at 10 a.m. with Midway Rides, and will continue through midnight. A patriotic parade will be held at 11 a.m. in downtown and a car show sponsored by the Rock ‘n’ Roll Cruisers will start at 10 a.m. at Fortner Motor Co.
Opening ceremonies will start at noon on the main stage at Ninety Six Town Park, 89 Saluda St. Sam The Clown will stroll around from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Jack Roper Magic Show will be presented at 4:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the Praise Tyme Band at 1:30 p.m.; the Jukebox 45 Band at 3:30 p.m.; Chris Turner at 6 p.m. and Trent Tomlinson performing at 8 p.m.
