While tensions over race relations are simmering across the United States after George Floyd — a black man — died with a white Minnesota police officer’s knee on his neck last week, unexpected encounters allowed two Greenwood residents to see and understand other races from a different and eye-opening perspective.
Austin Willis is a 22-year-old black man who works at the Hibbett Sports at 536 Bypass 72 NW. On Friday, he saw a white man who did not respond to his greeting when he walked into the sporting goods store. This encounter was on Friday as protests were growing more frequent across the country, so he initially thought the man might have prejudice. He planned to be short and stern with the man if he asked for anything because he wanted to avoid conversation.
A 14-year-old black boy, who entered the store right before the white man came in, walked around saying that he could buy all their clothes. Willis kept looking at the boy because he appeared to be very prideful, but he noticed the boy’s face got dull when he picked up a pair of Nike Air Force 1 shoes and saw a $117 price tag on the bottom of them. The boy put them down.
The white man walked from wall to wall until he picked up the same Nike Air Force 1 sneakers the boy had. Willis asked the man his size, but the man replied that he wanted to know the price of the shoes.
Before the youngster could leave the store, the man called him over and asked him if he thought the shoes were cool.
The child said yes.
The man asked the kid if he would wear them.
He said yes again.
The man asked Willis to check for the boy’s size.
After Willis found the boy’s size in the back, the man said he was buying him the sneakers. Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Hibbett Sports was not getting the shipments they usually got so Willis prayed the shoes were in stock, and they were.
“I’m not an emotional guy, it takes a lot for me to cry, but at that moment I felt something come over me,” Willis said. “I was like ‘Oh my goodness, he’s actually doing this.’”
Willis realized he judged the man too quickly because of their initial encounter when he entered the store, the current events transpiring across the country and the fact that he is a black man who lives in a small town in the South.
The man looked at the boy and said “not all of us are bad.” The boy, and three black girls who entered the store with him, helped the man pick out an outfit before they left. The man’s wife and child came into the store to join him and check out, and Willis thanked him for what he did for the boy and for him. He was happy he got to witness that man’s gesture in the midst of the current strife in the country.
“Like I told the kid, not all of us are bad,” the man said to Willis. “I’m actually here standing for black people, I’m here for y’all.”
Before walking out the store, the man told Willis he loved him.
Willis posted his experience on Facebook, and it garnered a lot of attention, specifically from white people who messaged him that they stood with the black community. When asked about what they can do as white people to help, Willis replied “stand with us.”
“I told them you don’t have to spend $117,” he said. “That was his way of showing it because he had it, but just let us know that you’re here with us.”
Karen Pettay, the Humane Society of Greenwood’s business manager, had two encounters that left her emotional and empathetic toward the black community.
About three or four weeks ago, Pettay received a phone message from a Lander student who was studying botany. He called her because he admired the amaryllis plants in her yard, and he wanted to tell her how unusual it was for so many of them to be growing in one place. She said he could come over and take as many as he wanted, but he said he was concerned about going on her property since he was a black man.
“It stunned me,” Pettay said. “That thought never occurred to me and it pained me that another human being had to think about something like that. I couldn’t imagine living under those circumstances, so afraid that around any corner you’re going to be misperceived or accused. I can’t even fathom what that’s like.”
Pettay is glad to report that he pulled several plants and sent her pictures of them in his yard. They are now Facebook friends, she said.
Pettay’s second, and most recent encounter, occurred Friday at a self-serve laundry. An elderly black woman asked her to help figure out how many coins she had in her hand. Once the woman knew she had several $1 coins and how to put the right amount in the machines, she gave her a thumbs up.
Once Pettay packed her things, she asked the woman if she was OK because she was about to leave. Both women were wearing masks so it was hard for them to hear one another, but Pettay listened to the woman as she spoke.
“We need more people to know how to treat each other better,” the woman said. “This world is getting crazier and crazier.”
“We all need to be friendlier and kind,” Pettay replied.
The woman agreed, and as Pettay picked up her hamper, the elderly woman did her best to open the door for her.
“This woman was bent over, slow-moving and clearly had some physical limitations,” Pettay said. “Yet she pushed open the heavy door for me.”
Pettay thanked her, and when she looked at the women she could see a twinkle in her eye. She could tell the woman was smiling behind the mask so she told her, and the woman chuckled.
Pettay’s eyes were tearing up by the time she got in the car because after the “horror” of what happened in Minnesota last week, this experience with the woman was poignant to her.
“Skin color shouldn’t matter, age shouldn’t matter and none of the outside things should matter,” Pettay wrote in her Facebook post about the encounter. “We are all connected as human beings and all outside stuff is just outside stuff.”