Self Regional is staying on top of patient and employee safety with the recent installation of a Weapon Detection System. The system has the ability to detect a variety of concealed weapons on a person entering Self’s Emergency Care Center.

If you’ve walked into the Emergency Care Center at Self Regional recently, you might have noticed something different.

A new Weapon Detection System has been installed for employee and patient safety.

