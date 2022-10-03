Self Regional is staying on top of patient and employee safety with the recent installation of a Weapon Detection System. The system has the ability to detect a variety of concealed weapons on a person entering Self’s Emergency Care Center.
If you’ve walked into the Emergency Care Center at Self Regional recently, you might have noticed something different.
A new Weapon Detection System has been installed for employee and patient safety.
Self Regional CEO Dr. Matt Logan said the new system represents a considerable financial investment by SRH.
“The WDS is state-of-the-art technology that uses advanced electromagnetic sensors and artificial intelligence to detect a wide range of concealed weapons on a visitor entering the ECC. An armed SRH security staff member is constantly stationed at the WDS system to identify and manage any potential threats,” he said.
He said the tool will not affect access to the building, impede traffic flow, or negatively impact patient care in any way.
“In addition to this unit in our ECC, other buildings and outpatient areas throughout our organization are also being evaluated for safety opportunities. Installation of additional WDS units, as well as a wide range of other security measures, are all being evaluated now. We will take whatever measures are appropriate to raise the level of safety at SRH,” Logan said.
And while the system is still new, there haven’t been any complaints or pushbacks from the community, Logan said.
“On the contrary, a number of individuals have expressed their appreciation for the additional security. South Carolina state law prohibits firearms in a hospital facility and responsible gun owners know this and respect the law,” he said.
