ABBEVILLE — Part of Court Square could get a makeover.
Joe Johns, a downtown property owner, requested support from Abbeville City Council for a plan to develop an alley and lots directly behind part of the Square behind buildings housing 2 Brews, the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce and the city’s welcome center.
Specifically, that support involves a committee of business owners and city representatives to determine what should be done, how to pay for it and timing.
One of the goals mentioned at the Wednesday meeting is to facilitate various services, including 911, Johns said. There could be a liability issue for everyone. If residents in the area make a 911 call, emergency responders might not have effective access to the rear of the building.
Johns said he hopes to add residential units to two of the buildings he owns. The area also could be cleaned up, with utility cables being buried and creating an area for parking spaces. It would encourage development of additions such as patios and porches. After the meeting, he mentioned the idea of opening an ice cream parlor in the area.
Up to eight property owners could be affected by such a plan. Johns showed a crude map of the properties and what he hopes to accomplish.
Several officials noted the area has been neglected. How much so was expressed by council member Matt Gambrell (the owner of 2 Brews), who noted it’s possible the last time anything was done to the property, it was done for horse and buggies.
Improvements could mean a boost to the city’s hospitality tax revenues, he said.
In other business:
Council approved a motion repealing and replacing some business license codes. City Manager Blake Stone said the goal is to standardize licensing with neighboring counties and the state. Overall, businesses could see a drop in rates. It will avoid confusion for businesses, particularly for contractors who don’t have a physical presence in a county.
Council approved two ordinances, one that will create an economic development article and reimbursement program for new property developments and one that will alter the code of ordinances to create reimbursement incentives for water and sewer construction work for projects. The goal, said Austin Walker, the city’s community development director, is to remain competitive with other governments for projects such as townhouses and subdivisions.
Council approved a resolution to dedicate baseball parks to Mike Culbreath, Scott Sutherland, Foster Morris and Keith Hall.
Council approved accepting loan assistance funds from the South Carolina Water Quality Revolving Fund Authority, Stone said. The McGowan Waterline project is slated to start Jan. 27 and is expected to be finished within 150 days.
Council approved appointments of Karen Sherwood, Anna LaGrone and Tom Coughlin to three-year terms on the Historic Properties Protection Commission.
Dwight Bozeman was appointed to fill a three-year term on the Abbeville Community Performing Arts board.
Council accepted a bid from GMC for design work for the Henry-Hillcrest Waterline Project.
The city amended its calendar to recognize Juneteenth as a city holiday.
The city has been awarded $1.2 million, the first half of the American Rescue Plan funding. Stone said the city has received $500,000 for the Rural Infrastructure Authority. With the funds, the city won’t have to consider interim financing for the North Main Waterline project.
After a closed meeting, also known as executive session, the council voted to approve a $106,850 bid from Lloyd Roofing Co. Inc. of Greenwood for the Civic Center roof project.