Beams from the old Sproles Recreation building on Lander University’s campus might find new life in a historically preserved manner.
“We’re working now with the contractor to discuss this possibility,” Megan Price, assistant vice president at Lander University, said in an email. “We think this is a really fantastic idea.”
A representative from the Greenwood Railroad Historical Center reached out to the university about preserving one of the beams for the center’s use, Price said.
An earlier story in the Index-Journal on the Sproles building incorrectly reported that the beams originated from Greenwood Mills. Research by the university and the newspaper indicates the beams came from the old Greenwood Depot.
“Many old beams from the old Greenwood Depot were used in the construction of Seaboard and Sproles Recreation Centers,” the Index-Journal reported May 5, 1985.
Additionally, a photo caption from James H. Wade Jr.’s “Greenwood County and Its Railroads: 1852-1992” said beams from “an old freight station were used to support the roof of the Sproles Street Recreation Center Building.”
Price said the university is working with the contractor to make the center’s request a reality, although the request came after the contractor was awarded a salvage clause.
In March, the university’s board moved forward with a plan to demolish the Sproles building after receiving state approval. Price said the contractor will carefully remove and salvage building materials for the contractor’s own future use. She clarified that the salvaged materials will not be used in the new construction on campus.