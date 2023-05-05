ABBEVILLE
Downtown can be listless on Friday afternoons, but anticipation roiled as vendors awaited crowds of thousands to the Abbeville Spring Festival.
Most sat back in their chairs talking with each other, putting finishing touches on their wares and hoping for sales and empty shelves by the time the festival ends.
They had every reason to expect plenty of business. Austin Walker, the city’s community development director, said many people attended the festival as it kicked off Thursday night.
The city doubled the number of pre-sales for ride wristbands. Food vendors on the festival website drew more than 20,000 hits, she said as she typed away on her computer. Walker said it also is small business week and encourages people to visit shops, several of which remained open despite being behind colorful tents.
Jessica Brown of Jessica’s Closet provided tables for children’s activities to divert their attention, giving their mothers time to shop. Two Brews will remain open as it will host a doughnut eating contest at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The Rough House drew a steady crowd throughout the afternoon.
The festival is a good way to see new vendors, said Rhonda Thorpe, whose table featured soaps and lotions. She tells new vendors that Fridays are always slow, but it’ll get better. Another vendor echoed Thorpe’s statement, saying every festival she attends has a down time.
Caia Nadine was possibly the festival’s youngest vendor. She sat behind a tabled loaded down with her first book,”Exodus,” a story of a girl whose family followed Moses during the flight from Egypt.
Two other authors of adventure and young teen horror books had tables set up at the Livery Stables, amid tables selling everything from natural remedies, soaps, lotions and jewelry.
Vendors Tiffany Smith and Bernard Bussey spent time lining up prizes for a basketball game and putting air in inflatable toys. Thursday’s crowd was good, Smith said. She has seen crowds of up to 9,000 people at previous Abbeville festivals, to which Bussey corrected “Millions.”
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.
