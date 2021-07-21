Abbeville’s Spring Festival was “bustin’ out all over.”
A huge crowd pumped more than $550,000 during the three-day event which was held in late April. A report on the festival’s impact was presented at last week’s city council meeting. The report estimated an average group size of 2.5 people spending up to $115 for food, entertainment and shopping at downtown businesses.
Up to 12,000 people attended the event, which is the biggest turnout recorded in years. The festival was a return to normal as the 2020 festival was canceled because of concerns of COVID-19.
Aside from the $552,000 spent by attendees, the city also saw $42,500 in direct festival expenses and $36,000 in festival revenue for a total impact of about $630,000.
Ticket sales for rides were the highest recorded in the festival’s history.
Nearly all downtown businesses recorded increases in traffic, with one business reporting an increase of 180%. Businesses provided their information to the city. Response rates to the city’s questions were 53% for retail businesses and 11% for restaurants.
An aggressive push on Facebook resulted in more than 205,000 impressions on spring festival posts from Feb. 1 to May 1. The city’s web page reached more than 140,000 people and spring festival posts reached nearly 30,000 engagements in a three-month period.
In other business:
Mike Bedenbaugh of Preservation South Carolina was presented with a proclamation honoring renovation work done on Trinity Episcopal Church.
Caroline Gaddis presented a plan for a program called The Brew to bring together local entrepreneurs to discuss ideas and to support each other over breakfast and coffee. Meetings are expected to be at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesdays. No location has been determined.
Council approved a $58,600 bid from General Construction Services to build a bathroom facility at Chestnut Street Park.
Council approved appointments of James Hoppers, Keisha Parker, Jennifer Creswell and Deborah Sutherland to the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Council rejected second reading of an ordinance on loitering and failure to stop regulations.
First reading of a rezoning request on property at 540 W. Greenwood St. from R-6 to general commercial was tabled for more information.