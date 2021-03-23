Can you be a speed demon at 12 mph?
If you're racing in a Pinewood Derby, you can. Nearly 20 Scouts created vehicles to compete in Saturday morning's event which was at Gary Russ Chevrolet. Scouts in Packs 906, 921, and 54 from Due West gathered to see whose car would be fastest.
Having the fastest car might be the goal for many, but a sense of style gets attention, too. Car themes included "Ghostbusters," a Darth Vader model with flame shooting out the rear, and a Golden Snitch model from the Harry Potter world emblazoned with the message "I open at the close."
The derby marked a return to live action. Dan Rosenberger, the district executive for Long Cane District for Boy Scouts, said last year's event was livestreamed because of COVID-19. Precautions were still taken as each Scout had to get a temperature check before races began. Only about half of the racers attended the races. Their vehicles stayed in competition.
In early 2000s, Rosenberger said was involved in Scouts and participated in races. He earned second and third place awards a couple of times.
“It was really cool to see something you worked hard on to perform well and to see people who performed better than you and think of how to do better," he said. He hadn't participated in a derby since he was a kid, so Rosenberger said he was excited to be part of this one.
Eli Brock crafted his "Ghostbusters" theme car with help from his father, Lee. He said he picked the theme because "Ghostbusters" was his favorite movie when he was a child. It was a comment that elicited a brief laugh from his mother, Amanda.
Eli said his favorite scene in the movie is the battle with the Sta-Puft marshmallow man.
They cut out the body of the car from a wooden block and painted it in a couple of weeks, they said. Lee said it took three tries to get the right scales to weigh it.
It was the Brocks' first derby. Eli didn't win. His dad reminded him "Do you think the race car driver won his first race?" He admitted that "Eli did good today."
Eli said he was glad to see that cars created by several people won. The takeaway Eli said he got from the race? He learned that his car isn't that fast on the high ramp.
It wasn't a total loss. His father built a car of his own and Eli's car beat it.
His mother, Amanda, said the "Ghostbusters" car was going on the shelf.
The racers were mostly quiet during much of the scheduled races. They perked up when one-on-one races opened.
Sportsmanship was one of the goals of the event, Rosenberger said. It was a lesson learned by at least two racers who fist-bumped as the races kicked off.
Most of the Scouts took the event in stride. As for the parents? Lee admitted there were some sweating palms, but he managed to calm down.
He saw some things he can work on. He expects to work on the axle and to get the vehicle for the next Derby up to 5 ounces.
Brock encourages parents with young children to consider the Scouts. Eli has been a Scout for two years. He's a wolf this year.
Winners were Ladson, Pack 921, first place; Peyton, Pack 921, second place; Benjamin, Pack 906, third place; Wayne, Pack 54, fourth place; and Riley, Pack 906, fifth place.
Upcoming events for Scouts include a fishing tournament in May at the pond at the Ninety Six National Historical Site, which will be open to all, David Gardner said; and a Cub Scout Day Camp at the Connie Maxwell's Farm in June. Camp Oasis will feature archery, horse riding and woodworking.
People can find an active Scout unit by visiting longcane.org.