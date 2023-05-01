The cheers were loud at Abbeville High School on Friday as the Special Olympics brought students from all over Abbeville to have some fun and compete.
Student-athletes, accompanied by buddies, did relays, played jumping games, volleyball, cornhole, limbo and more. They also got to participate in crafts and get face paintings.
A dance break brought them together for a chance to boogie.
“The biggest reason we organized this is we have so few things in our rural area that our special needs kids can participate in,” said teacher Laura Lawrence.
“On Friday night in rural South Carolina, it’s all about football and those kids get cheered and they get pumped up and we wanted all of our kids to have that and so we try to make it like they have won the state championship because that’s important at Abbeville High School.”
She said the school started holding Special Olympics events in 2016, but because of COVID-19, this is the sixth year.
“Our kids enjoy it, we enjoy it and the smiles on the kids’ faces is what makes it worth everything,” she said.
Student Eli Hope participated in the games and said his favorite activity of the day had been jumping.
Of the day overall, he said “it’s fun.”
Ashlen Adger, one of Hope’s buddies for the day, said it was a special event because it’s all about the special needs kids.
“We’re getting to let them shine and let them have their moment because we always have ours,” she said.
She said it’s fun to see them have fun.
Brandi Guzman, Hope’s second buddy, said the best part of the day had been hanging out with Hope and getting to know him better.
