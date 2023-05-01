The cheers were loud at Abbeville High School on Friday as the Special Olympics brought students from all over Abbeville to have some fun and compete.

Student-athletes, accompanied by buddies, did relays, played jumping games, volleyball, cornhole, limbo and more. They also got to participate in crafts and get face paintings.

