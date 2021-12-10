“Come donate to the Special Olympics, then get you some chicken.”
From atop the roof of the Chick-fil-A outside the Greenwood Mall, a Greenwood County deputy with a megaphone called out to drivers passing by: Don’t just wait out the red light, turn in to the drive-thru and help officers raise money for a good cause.
Thursday morning saw Greenwood’s third Cops on the Coop fundraiser, where Greenwood County deputies and city police officers alike took to the Chick-fil-A’s roof to raise money for the Special Olympics.
“We enjoy doing it first to help the athletes,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said. “If you go to the events and see the joy on their faces just for competing — not even for winning, just for competing — that makes it worth it.”
Deputies and police were joined by officers from the State Transport Police and state Highway Patrol, who run their own fundraisers for the Special Olympics. Lt. Adam Heitzenrater with the State Transport Police said the agency will host a fishing tournament April 30 in Greenwood with the sheriff’s office as a fundraiser, and they team up with the Highway Patrol for a torch run and a “polar plunge” in February.
“We had over $1 million raised for Special Olympics in 2019, which was our first year doing that,” Heitzenrater said. “For me, the athletes show the most love. This gives them the ability to show that they have talents for sports.”
Even without the ability to host the same kind of in-person fundraisers last year because of COVID-19, he said agencies raised about $700,000 across the state last year. Special Olympics Director of Marketing and Development Harley Carpenter said every dollar raised goes toward funding the events.
“I just think what we’re doing is life-changing for our athletes, and to be able to be together again is heart-warming,” she said.
The police department’s mascot, Justice, walked among the lines of cars in the drive-thru alongside officers who asked for donations from diners as they waited to place their orders. At a table under a nearby tent, officers sold T-shirts for $20 to raise additional money.
Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Russ said anyone interested in still buying a shirt can call him at 864-942-8698 to order one. He’s been involved with Cops on the Coop each year it’s been hosted here and said most of the people they approached in line this year had chosen to support the campaign in one way or another.
For information on the Special Olympics in South Carolina and its fundraising efforts, visit so-sc.org