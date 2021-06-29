McCormick County voters will go to the polls in July and August to choose two new school board members.
Special elections are July 13 and Aug. 17 to elect school board members who will replace Janie Martin and Melody Wilt.
Three are running on the July 13 ballot to replace Martin. They are Teresa Patton, Joy Bell Turman and Susan Faulconer.
A fourth candidate, Ben White, withdrew from that race, but his name will still be on the ballot, as his withdrawal took place after the ballots were printed.
On Aug. 17, voters will elect a board member to replace Wilt. White, Patton and Turman are on the ballot for that race.
The elections are nonpartisan and the board members are at large.
Martin’s resignation was announced via a letter during the March 8 meeting, according to school board minutes. “She will be moving out of state later this spring,” the minutes read.
Wilt’s resignation was announced during the June 14 board meeting. “This decision has been precipitated by personal and professional considerations,” she wrote in the letter that was read by chairperson Verteema Chiles.