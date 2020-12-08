WARE SHOALS — Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, returned to her roots in Greenwood County to speak with Ware Shoals Middle School teachers.
Spearman was there to ask teachers how they were doing — and how students were handling life during a pandemic.
“I want to hear from you because it’s been really hard on teachers,” Spearman said. “The number one focus has to be on the wellbeing and safety of both students and teachers.”
Spearman spoke about how schools are the safest place for children during the pandemic.
“We are compliant in school,” she said. “We follow the social distancing, wearing masks and handwashing, and we have seen the impact of students who are not in school.”
Spearman said there were few cases of transmission in schools and she doesn’t see schools closing again.
The superintendent is working on a 2% retroactive pay boost to teachers, along with another 2% boost for the time being. It would be retroactive to March, when the pandemic started.
Spearman also spoke on the need for teachers to support one another — while supporting students. During the pandemic, isolation has caused mental health problems to arise. Spearman added that a mother who lost her son to suicide asked her to talk more about mental health during the pandemic. Spearman also mentioned that there have been several student suicides in South Carolina.
“We need to help each other,” she said. “Check on each other, ask how one another is doing.”