SALUDA
“That’s her!”
Based on that excited statement made in the Saluda Primary School cafeteria on Tuesday, one might think a celebrity was visiting and they’d probably be right.
Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education, spent her last day on the job visiting a handful of schools in the county where signs thanking her for her service and dozens upon dozens of handmade cards awaited her. Her successor, Ellen Weaver, begins Wednesday.
“I’m very excited about the next chapter, but I have to admit I’m a little sad,” Spearman said.
Her tears, she said, were happy tears.
Looking back on her career, Spearman said she tried to represent what was in the best interest of the students. She mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic, and said her decisions were not always popular, but were what she thought was best for students.
“I think also the attention that I have given to the rural areas of South Carolina, because we need all students, we need good workers, we need good citizens,” she said.
“And so, I hope folks will realize that I have worked to improve the opportunities for students all across South Carolina, including those who live out in the rural areas where the tax base is very low.”
She mentioned funds that have recently been given to smaller, rural schools districts such as Saluda and Abbeville counties through efforts by her and the General Assembly.
“To see those kinds of opportunities coming back to the rural areas makes me very proud,” she said.
Spearman also mentioned increased teacher and bus driver pay of the past few years and remarked on pulling up to Saluda High and not seeing any old school buses.
“When I took office eight years ago, there were buses — we couldn’t get them cranked up in the morning, and goodness gracious, now we’re getting electric buses that don’t even have to be cranked, so the progress that we have made in the infrastructure I’m particularly proud of,” she said.
Looking toward the future, Spearman said every child in South Carolina deserves high quality opportunities and a good, safe place to go to school.
She hopes to see more career education opportunities for students in rural areas.
“In our urban areas, we have fantastic career centers,” Spearman said. “You don’t see those as much out in the rural areas. They can’t afford them.”
She said those in rural areas must come together to develop career centers that serve multiple high schools.
“In order to give more opportunities, we have to work together more closely,” she said.
A pressing issue for education is getting people to go into the field. Spearman said that is the most complicated issue right now.
“How do we attract high quality folks into teaching, knowing that ... they can probably make a higher salary doing something else, and probably an easier job,” she said. “But at the same time, the most worthwhile important job that we have (is) educating our future citizens.”
Spearman, who did not run for reelection in 2022, is followed by Weaver as superintendent.
Spearman said she’s spoken with Weaver. Her advice to the incoming superintendent was to remember to make decisions based on what’s in the best interest of all students, and teachers come next.
“And that once you get elected, I believe it’s best to leave the rhetoric of the campaign trail behind and really to focus on what’s best for our students in South Carolina,” Spearman said.
Issues such as critical race theory and book banning have become hotly contested topics in education across the country, and South Carolina has not been spared from the conversations attached to those issues.
When asked about them, Spearman said the country is divided over those issues now.
“My advice and my word has been to look at it very seriously,” Spearman said.
“I think in the end, both sides, we all agree that we want our students to be taught facts, the truth, in a safe, warm environment. Pushing aside the rhetoric, if we can just stay focused on that, that we’re going to teach factual information to our students in a safe, loving environment.”
She said that probably doesn’t suit everyone, but she believes it’s a good compromise.
Spearman said teachers should be trusted more. There are situations where something inappropriate may be taught or said, and that person should be dealt with, but people should not believe that it’s a blanket happening everywhere.
Step back a little bit, support and trust teachers more, and we will be OK, she said.
“I think folks who are screaming at each other on both sides need to realize that it’s not helping us get people to go into the education field,” she said.
“It’s not making the lives of teachers easier and we’re not supporting them.”
Spearman’s day included a special photo opportunity. After being elected to her role in 2014, she visited Saluda County in those early days and took a photo shaking the hand of a student. That photo stayed on the South Carolina Department of Education’s website up until her final day on the job.
Now a teenager, that same boy posed again for a photo with Spearman on her last day.
At Saluda High, she took a “Tiger Walk,” where scores of students cheered for her as she walked down the hall.
“To think that a group of several hundred high school students stood in the hallway clapping and saying thank you to me, how polite they were, says a lot for the community,” Spearman said.
“They’re good kids and it made me very proud to be from Saluda.
“It made me very proud because I have dedicated my entire life to education and to see it going so well makes me very proud.”
Spearman thanked the people of the Lakelands for allowing her to serve.
“This area’s played an important part in my life. Obviously, I grew up here in Saluda County but I went to Greenwood County for Lander, did my college work there, did my student teaching at Merrywood Elementary School in Greenwood, and just always felt very close and very supported by this area,” she said.
She said she is currently working with her family to establish a scholarship for students going into education at Lander University.
“I’m excited about having a little piece of impact in that way,” she said.