McCORMICK
The Rev. Jim Kinsler walked 700 miles of the Appalachian Trail when he was 17 years old.
The retiring Lutheran Church By The Lake pastor plans to return to finish the trail while carrying the message of Christ with him along his journey.
“I’m going to be slinging seeds of God’s love wherever I go,” said Kinsler, whose last day is Feb. 27. “I’m leaving the pastorate. I’m not leaving the ministry.”
Kinsler said those who use the trail have trail names. His will be “Sowjourner Jim.”
“It’s going to be spelled Sowjourner,” Kinsler said. “One of my favorite parables tells about a famer going out to sow seed and he’s very reckless with it. He throws seed on the path, he throws it on the weeds and then, sometimes, on fertile soil. My life is now going to be a sow journey.”
Kinsler was ordained in May 1981 and started his first church in June of that year. He later spent 23 1/2 years at First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg, West Virginia before being called to Lutheran Church By The Lake in Savannah Lakes Village.
Kinsler’s father, also a minister, was pastor at First Lutheran from 1935-42. He was also an Army chaplain during World War II, serving under Gen. George Patton, who was his field officer.
Kinsler has his father’s field altar in his church office.
Kinsler came to Lutheran Church By The Lake in 2008, starting several initiatives that transcend the physical walls of the church building. He led a lakeside worship service each Sunday, where boats would bring people to hear the service.
“We call it worshiping in the cathedral of creation,” Kinsler said. “If you think about Jesus, where did he worship? Out in the Sea of Galilee. People who don’t go to church are more comfortable coming to outdoor church. There’s something about walking in the doors of a church that is kind of a high threshold for people. It’s been a wonderful way for us to reach people who have either drifted away from the church or haven’t been active in the church.”
Kinsler feels blessed to have broken down racial barriers, too.
“One of the things that really motivated me in the ministry was being involved in the community,” he said. “One of my priorities was to try and nurture a ministerial alliance here in McCormick that reaches across racial barriers. It’s challenging, but it’s worked well. Some of my closest colleagues in ministry are from the African American community, and I rejoice in that.”
He also enjoys working with the prison ministry at McCormick Correctional Institution.
“I plan on being involved more in community activities after I retire,” he said. “I see the rest as adventure. I’m going to be responsive to the Holy Spirit. I love small-town ministry. I love being out in nature. Those things really appealed to me.”
While in seminary, Kinsler conducted Christian ministry in national parks.
“I preached on the rim of the Grand Canyon for a summer,” he said.
Kinsler, 66, said tackling the Appalachian Trail is something that will provide a nice bookend to his life.
“I figured I better do it while I’m still delusional enough to think I can and healthy enough to try,” he said.
He will start his new journey in May.
“Plus, I’d like to try other things,” Kinsler said. “As a pastor, you’re a paid professional Christian. So, now I can be a professing Christian and live out my faith in ways that are not necessarily limited to the parish ministry.”
Kinsler is married and has three children and eight grandchildren. He will continue to live in McCormick, he said, because McCormick is right in the center of all the places his family members live.
Kinsler said one of the most important things he’s learned in his time as a pastor is that relationships are critical.
“I think it’s vital to build relationships,” he said. “And we do so living out our faith with people by showing God’s love, care and compassion in realistic ways. I think we’ve gotten the wrong picture of what it means to be a successful church.”
Kinsler considers himself a theological reductionist.
“I use the KISS principle — keep it simple, saints,” he said. “Because God is so real to me, I want to be real to other people so they can see the real God in me.”
Despite recent numbers that show Millennials and Generation Z members are much less likely to be religious than Baby Boomers and Gen X members, Kinsler thinks the future is bright for Christianity.
“I think it’s an opportunity for the Holy Spirit to do something new,” he said. “The good news will be proclaimed. And my conviction has always been that I want to do what God is doing. I don’t want to invite God into what I’m doing.
“It’s been 500 years since the Reformation, and we’re facing a challenge. We need to be able to present the good news in a way that impacts individuals, but also culture. Sometimes I struggle with how we, as people, interpret God’s leading, but I know that it’s going to happen.”
Kinsler said retiring from pastoral ministry “sets me free” to examine different avenues to connect with people.
