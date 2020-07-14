It was only a rumor.
Dixie Drive-In is not changing its name in the wake of protests centering on Civil War monuments and buildings that carry the names of historic figures who were overtly racist or slave owners.
There had been speculation the long-established diner, which opened in 1959, was considering a name change, something denied Wednesday on the Greenwood restaurant’s Facebook page.
“Let us be clear, we have no intentions of changing the name,” the diner’s post read. “And as always, the best way to have a question regarding ‘The Dixie’ answered is to ask us directly.”
Gigi Huskey, the diner’s co-owner, had no further comment on the matter when contacted by the Index-Journal and referred to the original Facebook post.
The Dixie Drive-In employees and management did return from their annual vacation Monday, which spanned from July 4-12. Upon their return, the diner had another Facebook post Sunday telling customers it will be operating on the same hours as before, noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, but the dining room won’t be open because of issues with the A/C unit and ongoing staffing shortages.
In the post, the diner also acknowledged the City of Greenwood’s recent mask ordinance passed by the city council on Thursday. The ordinance requires face coverings to be worn in all foodservice and retail establishments in the city.
“What this means for you while at The Dixie Drive-In? Not much until we open our dining room and allow customers to reenter the building,” the post said. “Some customers have been wearing face coverings while in their cars when ordering and/or picking up their food. Please continue to do so, and if you haven’t been doing so now may be the time to start.”
Employees will continue to wear face coverings and gloves as they have been, including when they go to customers’ vehicles, the post read.
“We are all doing the best we can given the circumstances and respectfully ask for your cooperation and hope you continue to support us,” the post read.